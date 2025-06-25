Police prepare for June 28 protest at Victory Monument, urge peaceful conduct

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) have announced preparations to manage a public demonstration set to take place on June 28 at Bangkok’s Victory Monument. The protest has been called to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra following the leak of an audio recording of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
RTP spokesman Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong said the Metropolitan Police Bureau will oversee security and law enforcement in accordance with the Public Assembly Act of 2015. Authorities aim to strike a balance between safeguarding freedom of expression and maintaining public order, he added.
Archayon said organisers have submitted formal notification of the rally, and police have coordinated with organisers and relevant agencies. Approximately 1,200 officers will be deployed, including security personnel, traffic police, and plainclothes investigators.
Monitoring will take place before, during, and after the rally, with additional checkpoints set up along key roads and near BTS stations to screen individuals and vehicles. Surveillance operations have also been instructed nationwide to track any suspicious movements by groups intent on disrupting public order.
Police have requested that members of the public avoid travelling through the Victory Monument area during the protest, though traffic is expected to remain manageable. Citizens are urged to report any irregularities or emergencies by calling the 191 hotline, which is available 24/7.