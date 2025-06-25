Police prepare for June 28 protest at Victory Monument, urge peaceful conduct

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) have announced preparations to manage a public demonstration set to take place on June 28 at Bangkok’s Victory Monument. The protest has been called to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra following the leak of an audio recording of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

RTP spokesman Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong said the Metropolitan Police Bureau will oversee security and law enforcement in accordance with the Public Assembly Act of 2015. Authorities aim to strike a balance between safeguarding freedom of expression and maintaining public order, he added.

Archayon said organisers have submitted formal notification of the rally, and police have coordinated with organisers and relevant agencies. Approximately 1,200 officers will be deployed, including security personnel, traffic police, and plainclothes investigators.