PM says protests are a right, welcomes peaceful dialogue despite calls for her resignation

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Saturday affirmed the public’s right to protest peacefully, even as a major rally at Victory Monument aimed at demanding her resignation was set to take place today.
Speaking ahead of her visit to Chiang Rai province to assess flood-affected areas, Paetongtarn said she had instructed security forces to maintain order and prevent violence, but emphasised that no extraordinary measures had been imposed.
“It’s a matter of rights,” she said. “I haven’t given any special instructions.”
When asked whether she was concerned the protest might escalate due to the involvement of multiple groups, she responded, “I hope it won’t.”
Paetongtarn also said she had no intention of retaliating against the protesters, adding that the right to criticise and call for a leader’s resignation is part of democratic freedom.
Asked whether she would be open to dialogue with demonstrators, she replied, “It depends on the situation. If there’s still interest in talking, I’m always open — but through peaceful means, as always.”
When pressed on whether she was concerned about the July 1 Constitutional Court decision on whether it will accept a petition filed against her, the Prime Minister declined to comment and proceeded to board her flight.
Today's protest is led by groups including “Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty,” and coincides with the 84th anniversary of the Victory Monument, with organisers also calling for national unity.