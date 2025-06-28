PM says protests are a right, welcomes peaceful dialogue despite calls for her resignation

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Saturday affirmed the public’s right to protest peacefully, even as a major rally at Victory Monument aimed at demanding her resignation was set to take place today.

Speaking ahead of her visit to Chiang Rai province to assess flood-affected areas, Paetongtarn said she had instructed security forces to maintain order and prevent violence, but emphasised that no extraordinary measures had been imposed.

“It’s a matter of rights,” she said. “I haven’t given any special instructions.”

When asked whether she was concerned the protest might escalate due to the involvement of multiple groups, she responded, “I hope it won’t.”