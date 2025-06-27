Paetongtarn speaks with Macron on resolving Cambodia border dispute

Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, Jirayu Huangsab, revealed on Friday afternoon (June 27) that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had a telephone discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Both the Prime Minister and President Macron expressed their pleasure in holding their first official conversation since the Prime Minister assumed office.

Paetongtarn reaffirmed her commitment to elevating Thai-French relations to a strategic partnership as soon as possible and welcomed the prospect of President Macron visiting Thailand officially next year during the summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) in Cambodia.

The French President also invited the Prime Minister to visit France officially and to participate in the Paris Peace Forum.

Both leaders agreed that the current uncertain political and economic situation calls for increased cooperation, especially in trade and investment. They expressed confidence in their partnership, grounded in international regulations.