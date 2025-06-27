Paetongtarn speaks with Macron on resolving Cambodia border dispute

Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, Jirayu Huangsab, revealed on Friday afternoon (June 27) that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had a telephone discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Both the Prime Minister and President Macron expressed their pleasure in holding their first official conversation since the Prime Minister assumed office.
Paetongtarn reaffirmed her commitment to elevating Thai-French relations to a strategic partnership as soon as possible and welcomed the prospect of President Macron visiting Thailand officially next year during the summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) in Cambodia.
The French President also invited the Prime Minister to visit France officially and to participate in the Paris Peace Forum.
Both leaders agreed that the current uncertain political and economic situation calls for increased cooperation, especially in trade and investment. They expressed confidence in their partnership, grounded in international regulations.
France aims to expand its collaboration with Thailand, particularly in the areas of security and space technology.
The leaders also exchanged views on global geopolitical and economic competition. Thailand reaffirmed its stance on maintaining a balance between major powers while supporting a world order based on international rules.
Additionally, Thailand expressed gratitude to France for supporting its bid to join the OECD and hopes that France will continue to back the ongoing Thailand-EU FTA negotiations.
France has expressed its support for Thailand in this regard and hopes that Thailand’s accession to the OECD will proceed smoothly.
In the ASEAN context, Paetongtarn emphasised the central role of ASEAN in addressing transnational crime. The government is actively implementing proactive measures to tackle transnational crime, especially issues like call centre scams and cybercrime, and affirmed its readiness to collaborate closely with neighbouring countries and international partners, including France. France has expressed its support for the Prime Minister in these efforts.
On the Thai-Cambodian border situation, the Prime Minister reiterated that Thailand adheres to the principle of peaceful resolution, with sincere intentions, based on the strong friendship between neighbouring countries, ASEAN unity, and international law.
She believes that bilateral negotiations are the most effective way to find a constructive and mutually beneficial solution.
The Prime Minister further stressed that Thailand continues to support the work of the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), which recently held a meeting in Phnom Penh, and hopes that France, as a close international partner, will play a role in supporting an environment conducive to continued bilateral talks between Thailand and Cambodia.
The French President acknowledged Thailand’s intentions and will consider facilitating cooperation with Cambodia.
Additionally, both sides discussed the situation in the Middle East and Myanmar. Paetongtarn reaffirmed Thailand’s stance on supporting a ceasefire and the cessation of violence from all parties involved. Regarding Myanmar, Thailand is ready to play a constructive role in supporting the peace and political process, backing Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair, and supporting all efforts under the ASEAN framework.
She also highlighted the importance of providing space for dialogue and participation. She believes that lasting peace in Myanmar must be driven by its people, and all options leading to peace should be considered.