Paetongtarn follows Prayut model, to hold culture portfolio as backup if court suspends PM duties

Sources reveal that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has submitted the names of new cabinet ministers to the Cabinet Secretariat for qualification checks, with the updated lineup – informally dubbed Paetongtarn Cabinet 1/2 – expected to be formally presented to His Majesty the King today (June 28).

In a strategic move, Paetongtarn will also assume the role of Minister of Culture, following the reassignment of Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation.

According to insiders, the decision for Paetongtarn to hold a second ministerial post is part of a contingency plan amid speculation that the Constitutional Court could temporarily suspend her from performing her duties as prime minister due to the ongoing legal case regarding a leaked audio clip.