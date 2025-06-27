Paetongtarn pledges firm response following explosive threats

Earlier this week, a black Honda City travelling from Songkhla to Phuket was stopped at a checkpoint in Phang Nga, where police discovered a homemade time bomb hidden inside. Two suspects from Pattani were taken into custody. In the following days, more suspicious devices were found and safely neutralised at multiple sites in Phuket and Krabi, including near Phuket International Airport.

The devices caused no injuries and were not capable of mass destruction, but the incidents triggered heightened security concerns in the region. Bomb squads confirmed the objects were designed to mimic explosive devices, likely to cause fear and disruption.

“The government has never let its guard down,” Paetongtarn said in a Facebook post.

“Relevant agencies have been implementing security measures to prevent any harm to the public. The National Security Council is now working to strengthen these efforts further,” she said.

She added Phumtham will hold a meeting this afternoon with key agencies to assess the situation, boost surveillance, and develop stricter measures in response.

Paetongtarn also thanked police, military, and local authorities for their efforts, saying: “I want the public and tourists to have confidence. All agencies are working hard to protect people and maintain normalcy.”

Authorities have advised the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity as investigations continue.