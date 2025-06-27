Paetongtarn to visit flood-hit Chiang Rai tomorrow, says govt spokesman

Following the floods in Chiang Rai that began this morning, Jirayu revealed that the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Wat Santikhiri and other areas in Phaya Mengrai district, Chiang Rai, tomorrow morning (June 28).
The visit aims to assess the flood situation, offer support to the affected communities, and distribute essential relief packages to those impacted by the disaster, he added.
In addition, the Prime Minister will visit the Golden Triangle area in Chiang Saen district, Chiang Rai, to address online crime issues. She will meet with local officials to discuss measures to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of preventing and combating call-centre gangs.
Afterwards, the Prime Minister will visit and offer encouragement to the ethnic groups who have recently been granted Thai nationality, following approval by the Ministry of Interior. This will take place at Maechan Witthayakhom School in Mae Chan district.
Jirayu further stated that today the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Defence and relevant agencies to coordinate with local governors for manpower and equipment assistance.
She also directed local administrative organisations and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to ensure the provision of essential supplies. Furthermore, the Prime Minister stressed the need to keep medical personnel on standby 24 hours a day.
For public notifications, Jirayu instructed the Ministries of Environment and Digital Economy, particularly the Thai Meteorological Department, to regularly update the public via Cell Broadcast and direct communication from the affected areas.
Today, the DDPM has already sent messages through Cell Broadcast to the areas concerned and will continue to monitor the situation around the clock.
"I confirm that the government is ready to care for every life and will address issues promptly to meet the needs of the people. Medicines must be available, and food must be provided in three meals a day, as the suffering of the people cannot wait,” he said.
“The implementation of a systematic water management policy must happen quickly in the future to ensure greater safety for the public," Jirayu concluded.