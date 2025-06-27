Paetongtarn to visit flood-hit Chiang Rai tomorrow, says govt spokesman

In addition, the Prime Minister will visit the Golden Triangle area in Chiang Saen district, Chiang Rai, to address online crime issues. She will meet with local officials to discuss measures to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of preventing and combating call-centre gangs.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister will visit and offer encouragement to the ethnic groups who have recently been granted Thai nationality, following approval by the Ministry of Interior. This will take place at Maechan Witthayakhom School in Mae Chan district.

Jirayu further stated that today the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Defence and relevant agencies to coordinate with local governors for manpower and equipment assistance.

She also directed local administrative organisations and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to ensure the provision of essential supplies. Furthermore, the Prime Minister stressed the need to keep medical personnel on standby 24 hours a day.