Heavy rain and flash flood alert for upper Thailand, rough seas in Andaman and Gulf

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Friday that the monsoon trough currently lies across the upper North of Thailand and upper Laos, extending into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam. Meanwhile, a moderate southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
As a result, isolated heavy rain is likely across the upper regions of Thailand, while the South can expect scattered thundershowers, the department said. Residents in northern, northeastern, and central provinces are advised to remain cautious, as heavy to very heavy rain may lead to flash floods, overflowing rivers, and landslides—particularly in low-lying areas and near foothills.
At sea, moderate winds are forecast in the upper Andaman Sea, with waves reaching 1–2 metres and over 2 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves are expected to be around 1 metre high, rising to over 2 metres during storm activity.
All vessels in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing near areas experiencing thundershowers, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-36°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 30-35°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers of the area with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi and Kanchanaburi; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 34-36°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Tra; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 28-33°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phangnga, Trang, and Satun; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 33-36°C.