Heavy rain and flash flood alert for upper Thailand, rough seas in Andaman and Gulf

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Friday that the monsoon trough currently lies across the upper North of Thailand and upper Laos, extending into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam. Meanwhile, a moderate southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

As a result, isolated heavy rain is likely across the upper regions of Thailand, while the South can expect scattered thundershowers, the department said. Residents in northern, northeastern, and central provinces are advised to remain cautious, as heavy to very heavy rain may lead to flash floods, overflowing rivers, and landslides—particularly in low-lying areas and near foothills.

At sea, moderate winds are forecast in the upper Andaman Sea, with waves reaching 1–2 metres and over 2 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves are expected to be around 1 metre high, rising to over 2 metres during storm activity.

All vessels in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing near areas experiencing thundershowers, the department warned.