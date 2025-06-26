Heavy rain alert as monsoon trough intensifies over upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning as the monsoon trough settles over the upper North and Northeast of Thailand, while a moderate southwest monsoon continues to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf.
Isolated heavy rainfall is expected across upper Thailand on Thursday, with very heavy showers likely in parts of the East. Residents in affected areas are advised to remain alert for potential flash floods, overflowing rivers, and landslides, particularly in foothill and low-lying areas.
Offshore, moderate winds are generating waves up to 2 metres high in the upper Andaman Sea, and more than 2 metres during thundershowers. The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf will also see wave heights of 1–2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in stormy conditions.
All vessels operating in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are urged to exercise caution and avoid sailing near thundershower zones, the department said.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Tak; minimum temperature 24-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 34-36°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-36°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, and Kanchanaburi; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 33-36°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 30-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong and Phang Nga; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 33-35°C.