Heavy rain alert as monsoon trough intensifies over upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning as the monsoon trough settles over the upper North and Northeast of Thailand, while a moderate southwest monsoon continues to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected across upper Thailand on Thursday, with very heavy showers likely in parts of the East. Residents in affected areas are advised to remain alert for potential flash floods, overflowing rivers, and landslides, particularly in foothill and low-lying areas.

Offshore, moderate winds are generating waves up to 2 metres high in the upper Andaman Sea, and more than 2 metres during thundershowers. The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf will also see wave heights of 1–2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in stormy conditions.

All vessels operating in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are urged to exercise caution and avoid sailing near thundershower zones, the department said.