Heavy rain and strong waves expected in parts of Thailand due to southwest monsoon

Thailand is expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rain as the moderate southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell covers upper Laos and upper Vietnam, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is likely in the North, upper Northeast, East, and South, particularly along foothills, low-lying areas, and waterways, where flash floods, runoff, and landslides may occur. Residents in these areas are urged to remain vigilant, the department said.

Maritime conditions remain rough, with waves in the upper Andaman Sea reaching 2 metres, and exceeding that in areas experiencing thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, waves are expected to range from 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during storms.

All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should proceed with caution and avoid navigating through storm-affected areas, the department warned.