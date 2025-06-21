Monsoon intensifies: heavy rain and strong winds expected across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Saturday that the southwest monsoon is intensifying over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf, while a low-pressure cell over northern Vietnam is contributing to wetter conditions.

Increased rainfall is expected across Thailand, with isolated heavy rain likely in the North, East, and South, and very heavy rain in the Northeast. Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert for potential heavy rain and localised flooding, the department said.

Meanwhile, sea conditions in the upper Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are expected to see waves of 1-2 metres, increasing to over 2 metres in thunderstorms. All ships operating in these areas should exercise caution and avoid thunderstorms, the department warned.