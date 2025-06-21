Monsoon intensifies: heavy rain and strong winds expected across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Saturday that the southwest monsoon is intensifying over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf, while a low-pressure cell over northern Vietnam is contributing to wetter conditions.
Increased rainfall is expected across Thailand, with isolated heavy rain likely in the North, East, and South, and very heavy rain in the Northeast. Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert for potential heavy rain and localised flooding, the department said.
Meanwhile, sea conditions in the upper Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are expected to see waves of 1-2 metres, increasing to over 2 metres in thunderstorms. All ships operating in these areas should exercise caution and avoid thunderstorms, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-35°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-35°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 35-36°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 30-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 30-33°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 34-36°C.