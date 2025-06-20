Southwest monsoon strengthens, heavy rain expected in Eastern, Northeastern, and Southern Thailand

The southwest monsoon that currently dominates the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen, bringing increased rainfall across several regions, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday.
A low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam is also contributing to the intensified rainfall, particularly in the East, upper Northeast, and Southwest coast, the department added.
Residents in these areas should be cautious, as heavy rain and the risk of localised flooding are expected. The upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf will experience moderate winds, with waves reaching 1–2 metres in height and potentially exceeding 2 metres during thundershowers.
All ships in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution, especially in areas experiencing thunderstorms, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-36°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-36°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 35-37°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Satun; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 30-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers mostly in the afternoon to evening; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 34-38°C.