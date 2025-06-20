Southwest monsoon strengthens, heavy rain expected in Eastern, Northeastern, and Southern Thailand

The southwest monsoon that currently dominates the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen, bringing increased rainfall across several regions, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday.

A low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam is also contributing to the intensified rainfall, particularly in the East, upper Northeast, and Southwest coast, the department added.

Residents in these areas should be cautious, as heavy rain and the risk of localised flooding are expected. The upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf will experience moderate winds, with waves reaching 1–2 metres in height and potentially exceeding 2 metres during thundershowers.

All ships in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution, especially in areas experiencing thunderstorms, the department warned.