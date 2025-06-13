Heavy rain and flooding Hit Yasothon and Sakon Nakhon, authorities on high alert for possible evacuations

In Sakon Nakhon Province, reporters reported that the heavy rain from the storm caused flash flooding in many areas, damaging agricultural land, roads, and property in several districts, including Phanna Nikhom, Song Dao, Waritchaphum, Phon Na Kaeo, and Wanon Niwat — the most affected areas.

Phanna Nikhom District suffered the most from the rainfall, which reached 150.1 mm, causing large amounts of water to flood agricultural areas in four sub-districts: Ba Hee, Phanna, Na Hua Bo, and Choeng Chum, all located near water canals. Additionally, floodwaters washed away one agricultural road in Rai Subdistrict, which is currently being inspected by Rai Municipality.

Floodwaters also inundated pig farms in Na Hua Bo Subdistrict, putting 30 pigs at risk of drowning. The village head and local authorities quickly worked to help evacuate the pigs to a safe location.

Phanna Nikhom District has instructed village heads, local officials, and municipal organizations to remain on high alert and continue monitoring the water situation.