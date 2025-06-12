Heavy rain and strong winds expected across Thailand due to active monsoon and tropical storm “WUTIP”

The Thai Meteorological Department announced on Thursday that the monsoon trough continues to lie across the lower North and upper Northeast of Thailand, while a strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand. These conditions are likely to bring isolated heavy rainfall across much of the country, with isolated very heavy showers expected in the Northeast.
Residents in affected areas—especially those living near foothills, low-lying areas, and waterways—are urged to remain on high alert for potential flash floods and runoff. Farmers are advised to take necessary precautions to protect crops from damage due to prolonged heavy rain.
Sea conditions are also expected to be rough. In the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves could reach 2–3 metres, with higher waves exceeding 3 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and lower Gulf, waves are forecast at 1–2 metres, with heights over 2 metres in stormy conditions. All vessels in these areas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing during thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf should remain ashore through June 13, the department said.
Meanwhile, tropical storm “WUTIP” is currently located over the South China Sea. It is expected to move across Hainan Island and make landfall in southern China between June 13 and 14. Although this storm will not directly affect Thailand, travellers planning to visit the region are advised to monitor weather updates closely.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 34-37°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 30-35°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Uthai Thani, Saraburi and Kanchanaburi; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 33-36°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 29-34°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 34-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 31-33°C; waves about 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 33-34°C.