Heavy rain and strong winds expected across Thailand due to active monsoon and tropical storm “WUTIP”

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 34-37°C.

Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 30-35°C.

Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Uthai Thani, Saraburi and Kanchanaburi; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 33-36°C.

East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 29-34°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.

South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 34-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 31-33°C; waves about 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.

Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 33-34°C.