Torrential rain causes flooding, power cuts and school closures in Maha Sarakham

According to satellite data from the Upper Northeast Meteorological Centre under the Thai Meteorological Department, thunderstorms were reported over 70% of the northeastern region as of 7am today, with some areas experiencing heavy to very heavy rain.

The affected provinces include Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Temperatures today are forecast to range between 23–26°C at the lowest and 30–35°C at the highest. Residents in at-risk areas are urged to closely monitor weather updates and prepare for potential flash flooding.