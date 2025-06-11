Torrential rain causes flooding, power cuts and school closures in Maha Sarakham

Water drainage was insufficient, leaving many roads submerged. Small vehicles were unable to pass, while high-clearance vehicles could navigate with caution.
Commuters travelling to work or school are advised to plan their journeys in advance and remain vigilant due to the risk of stalled vehicles and accidents.
Two schools announced emergency closures due to the severe weather. Mahasarakham University Demonstration School (secondary) issued a special one-day closure notice, citing unsafe travel conditions for students and staff.
Similarly, the Holy Infant Jesus Mahasarakham School closed temporarily for one day due to transportation difficulties and a power outage. The school is expected to resume normal operations on Thursday, June 12.
According to satellite data from the Upper Northeast Meteorological Centre under the Thai Meteorological Department, thunderstorms were reported over 70% of the northeastern region as of 7am today, with some areas experiencing heavy to very heavy rain.
The affected provinces include Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.
Temperatures today are forecast to range between 23–26°C at the lowest and 30–35°C at the highest. Residents in at-risk areas are urged to closely monitor weather updates and prepare for potential flash flooding.