Bangkok Battles \'Rain Bomb\': Joint Efforts Yield Faster Flood Drainage, Chaeng Watthana Sees Improvement

Officials are confident that areas like Chaeng Watthana, long plagued by stagnant water after heavy downpours, will see tangible improvements this year.

On Thursday, Wisanu Sapsompon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, led a media contingent to inspect the collaborative work being undertaken across five key water management sites in the city.

These include a new drainage pipe project in front of the 11th Military Circle headquarters, a "monkey cheek" water retention pond within the military base, the Khlong Yaek Khlong Bang Talat pumping station near the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex, a crucial water level monitoring point outside the Supreme Administrative Court, and the Bueng Sikan "monkey cheek" pond in Chaeng Watthana Soi 14.

Deputy Governor Wisanu underscored the integrated approach, stating that the BMA is working hand-in-hand with multiple agencies.

The Department of Highways, for instance, has been actively cleaning pipes and is implementing the ambitious Flood Way project, designed to channel water from Khlong Prem Prachakon directly into the Chao Phraya River, alongside constructing new drainage pipes in conjunction with the BMA.

Crucially, the 11th Military Circle has granted permission for its land to be utilised as a "monkey cheek" retention pond, holding excess water before it is released into Khlong Bang Talat.

