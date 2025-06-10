Bangkok Battles \'Rain Bomb\': Joint Efforts Yield Faster Flood Drainage, Chaeng Watthana Sees Improvement

Officials are confident that areas like Chaeng Watthana, long plagued by stagnant water after heavy downpours, will see tangible improvements this year.
On Thursday, Wisanu Sapsompon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, led a media contingent to inspect the collaborative work being undertaken across five key water management sites in the city.
These include a new drainage pipe project in front of the 11th Military Circle headquarters, a "monkey cheek" water retention pond within the military base, the Khlong Yaek Khlong Bang Talat pumping station near the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex, a crucial water level monitoring point outside the Supreme Administrative Court, and the Bueng Sikan "monkey cheek" pond in Chaeng Watthana Soi 14.
Deputy Governor Wisanu underscored the integrated approach, stating that the BMA is working hand-in-hand with multiple agencies.
The Department of Highways, for instance, has been actively cleaning pipes and is implementing the ambitious Flood Way project, designed to channel water from Khlong Prem Prachakon directly into the Chao Phraya River, alongside constructing new drainage pipes in conjunction with the BMA.
Crucially, the 11th Military Circle has granted permission for its land to be utilised as a "monkey cheek" retention pond, holding excess water before it is released into Khlong Bang Talat.
Furthermore, the BMA's Department of Drainage and Sewerage has upgraded pumping stations and reinforced embankments, drastically cutting down drainage times.
"What once took five to six hours to clear after the rain has now been reduced to just one hour," Wisanu explained, "leading to roads drying much quicker and alleviating the impact on commuters."
Despite the considerable headway, Wisanu acknowledged that some areas remain a concern, particularly Chang Akat Uthit Road in Don Mueang District.
This stretch continues to rely on the drainage system into Khlong Prem Prachakon, and a pipe expansion project is still ongoing, causing delays in water evacuation.
"We do, however, have a degree of mitigation and prevention plans already in place for these areas," he assured.
Pornchai Silarom, Director of the Bangkok Highway District, shed more light on the comprehensive Flood Way system, which serves as a master plan for draining water from Chaeng Watthana Road to the Chao Phraya River.
While this monumental project is slated for completion by 2028, Pornchai highlighted several limitations, including the complex relocation of underground utilities and the expansion of drainage pipes on major roads, which could disrupt traffic.
As a result, complementary strategies are being employed, such as increasing pumping points, improving primary canals, and utilising additional temporary water retention areas.
Deputy Governor Wisanu reiterated that residents in the Chaeng Watthana Road area, particularly before Khlong Prapa, would have observed genuine improvements in water drainage during the heavy rainfall in April and May 2025.
However, he expressed ongoing concerns about the side crossing into Nonthaburi, which awaits the full implementation of the Department of Highways' Flood Way project for swifter drainage into the Chao Phraya River.
Overall, the water management system around Chaeng Watthana Road has seen enhanced efficiency thanks to the collaborative efforts of all parties.
This includes the Flood Way project, comprehensive pipe cleaning from Khlong Prem Prachakon to the Chao Phraya River, and the construction of new drainage pipes through a joint initiative between the Department of Highways and the BMA.
The 11th Military Circle's provision of "monkey cheek" areas and installation of pumping equipment has also been instrumental, allowing water to be effectively drained from in front of the military base, through culverts, into pumping wells and retention ponds, before flowing into Road No. 10 and then efficiently into Khlong Bang Talat and Khlong Prem Prachakon.
This recent inspection not only served to monitor the situation and assess the drainage system's efficacy but also underscored the tangible progress being made in resolving Bangkok's flooding woes through multi-sectoral cooperation.
With clear and systematic water management plans now in place, the BMA is better equipped to handle sudden heavy downpours. The authorities are committed to continuously addressing weak points, developing infrastructure, and fostering ongoing collaboration with relevant agencies. The public is also encouraged to play a part by reporting any flooded areas via the Traffy Fondue application.
The inspection team included Colonel Yutthana Sunthornmane, Deputy Commander of the 11th Military Circle; Jetsada Jantaraprapa, Director of the Department of Drainage and Sewerage; Ammarin Jarutamara, Director of Lak Si District; and Pornchai Silarom, Director of the Bangkok Highway District, Department of Highways.