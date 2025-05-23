Bangkok Crisis Management Conference Charts Path for Urban Resilience Through International Collaboration

The Crisis Management Conference 2025 concluded in Bangkok on Thursday with delegates from 13 cities worldwide committing to enhanced cooperation in urban disaster preparedness, as climate-related emergencies continue to intensify across the globe.

Hosted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) at the Asawin Grand Convention Hotel, the first day of the two-day conference (May 22-23) brought together experts from Delhi, Hanoi, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, London, Manila, New Taipei City, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei City, Tokyo, and Ulaanbaatar under the theme "Collaboration for Crisis Management."

The second day of the conference (May 23) included a field trip visit to study high-rise rescue operations and flood management.

The conference served as a vital platform for sharing innovative strategies and collaborative approaches to urban disaster preparedness, with delegates emphasising the critical importance of integrating cutting-edge technology alongside community-based disaster risk reduction initiatives.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej delivered a compelling keynote address that underscored the urgent need for cities to move beyond reactive emergency responses towards proactive resilience-building strategies.

Drawing on Bangkok's recent 49-day emergency operation following a major disaster, she highlighted the enormous challenges faced in coordinating urban search and rescue efforts.