BMA gears up to fight floods during rainy season

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Drainage and Sewerage Department announced on Wednesday that it has fully prepared measures to prevent or mitigate flooding in the capital during this rainy season.
Jessada Chantharaprapha, Director of the Drainage and Sewerage Department, said his department has taken all necessary steps in line with this year’s operation plan to prevent and reduce flooding.
The Meteorological Department has announced that the rainy season began on May 15.
According to Jessada, his department has prepared the following facilities to drain rainwater:
He added that the department has also prepared officials to handle flooding by:
Jessada also noted that his department has removed garbage from the fronts of sewers and pumping stations, and cleared weeds in canals to ensure faster drainage.
Additionally, all necessary equipment, including mobile water pumps and power generators, has been readied for deployment to flooded areas.
The 50 district offices have been instructed to set up flood mitigation operation centres to provide timely assistance to flood victims.
Jessada said the BMA will keep Bangkokians informed of flood situations in real time through various communication channels.
In the event of flooding, residents can alert the BMA for assistance via the Traffy Fondue app or through the BMA website at dds.bangkok.go.th.