BMA gears up to fight floods during rainy season

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Drainage and Sewerage Department announced on Wednesday that it has fully prepared measures to prevent or mitigate flooding in the capital during this rainy season.

Jessada Chantharaprapha, Director of the Drainage and Sewerage Department, said his department has taken all necessary steps in line with this year’s operation plan to prevent and reduce flooding.

The Meteorological Department has announced that the rainy season began on May 15.