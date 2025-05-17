Bangkok governor monitors rainfall situation during rush hour

Chadchart stated that he stopped by to update the situation regarding this evening’s rain, coinciding with rush hour and the first day of the school term.
Earlier, a significant rainstorm had already arrived, bringing heavy downpours. Over the past three hours, the highest recorded rainfall was 62 millimetres in Bang Na district, with another storm expected later in the evening.
He advised the public to plan their journeys carefully, as rainfall continues in Bang Na, Prawet and Phra Khanong districts, extending northwards towards Bang Khen, Lak Si, Don Mueang and Sai Mai districts.
According to a three-hour rain forecast (from 2pm on Friday), the current storm system is expected to move out of Bangkok, while rainfall from the south will gradually ease. Reports indicate flooding at two key locations: the entrance of Soi Bearing, with 10 centimetres of flooding, and the Sri Udom intersection, with 15 centimetres.
As for Saturday, weather forecasts predict further rainfall in the afternoon and evening, as Thailand has officially entered the rainy season.
