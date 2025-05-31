Bangkok tops global list as best city for remote work

Bangkok has been ranked the world’s best city for remote work, according to a recent report by the New York Post, based on a global index developed by experts at QR Code Generator.
Scoring 69.98 out of 100, the Thai capital stood out for its high-speed internet and affordable cost of living, making it the top choice for digital nomads and remote professionals.
Coming in second was Bucharest, the capital of Romania, which earned a score of 65.62. The Eastern European city gained recognition for offering one of the easiest remote work visa processes.
Thai Charm Meets Modern Comfort
Sasikarn Watthanachan, Deputy Government Spokesperson, noted that the index considered several factors including internet speed, cost of living, visa accessibility for remote work, and overall quality of life.
Bangkok continues to attract remote workers with its vibrant blend of modernity and tradition, from ornate temples and dynamic street life to world-renowned cuisine, offering an enriching lifestyle at a lower cost than many global capitals.
The Rise of Remote Work
The Covid-19 pandemic has transformed remote work from a temporary trend to a lasting global shift. Over the past five years, growing numbers of workers have sought destinations that balance productivity and quality of life, and Bangkok has emerged as a clear leader.
Thailand Embraces Digital Nomads
Sasikarn also stated that the Thai government is actively promoting tourism and remote work as part of its post-pandemic economic strategy.
Thailand recently expanded its visa-free entry program to include 93 countries/territories, allowing stays of up to 60 days. In addition, the newly launched Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) is designed for foreign nationals seeking to explore Thailand while working remotely or participating in cultural or medical activities.
This policy is expected to boost the Thai economy throughout the year by attracting high-potential travellers and professionals looking for more than just a holiday.