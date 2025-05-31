Bangkok tops global list as best city for remote work

Bangkok has been ranked the world’s best city for remote work, according to a recent report by the New York Post, based on a global index developed by experts at QR Code Generator.

Scoring 69.98 out of 100, the Thai capital stood out for its high-speed internet and affordable cost of living, making it the top choice for digital nomads and remote professionals.

Coming in second was Bucharest, the capital of Romania, which earned a score of 65.62. The Eastern European city gained recognition for offering one of the easiest remote work visa processes.

Thai Charm Meets Modern Comfort

Sasikarn Watthanachan, Deputy Government Spokesperson, noted that the index considered several factors including internet speed, cost of living, visa accessibility for remote work, and overall quality of life.