Explore Bangkok’s landmarks with ease: Hop-on hop-off bus tour

This unique sightseeing experience lets you explore 16 must-visit attractions across the city with the convenience of unlimited rides throughout the day.
Bangkok is a city full of vibrant culture, stunning temples, and bustling streets, and the Elephant Bus tour makes it easy to take it all in. The tour stops at 16 key locations, including:
Siam Paragon
MBK Centre
Samyan Mitrtown / Wat Hualumpong
Wat Trai Mit
China Town
Grand China Hotel / Dragon Temple Kammalawat
Loha Prasat / Pra Tu Phee
Khao San Road
Giant Swing
Wat Pho
Sanamluang / Royal Grand Palace
Wat Arun
ICONSIAM
Mahanakhon Skywalk (King Power Mahanakhon)
Patpong Night Market
Central World
From the majestic Grand Palace and serene Wat Pho to the lively Khao San Road and bustling Chinatown, this tour covers all the must-see spots for first-time and repeat visitors alike.
The buses offer a comfortable ride, whether you choose to relax inside the air-conditioned cabin or head to the open-air deck for breathtaking city views and photo opportunities.
The fresh air and panoramic scenes from the upper deck add an extra layer of excitement to your tour.
To enrich your sightseeing experience, the tour offers an audio guide available in seven languages: English, Thai, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, French, and German.
As you travel between stops, the guide shares fascinating stories, historical insights, and cultural facts about each landmark, helping you connect more deeply with Bangkok’s rich heritage.
You don’t need to book in advance, simply show up and buy your ticket at ticket counters located at Siam Paragon (G Floor, Gate 1) or Central World (1st floor, Hug Thai exit).
Tickets cost 400 baht for Thai residents and 800 baht for foreigners, with unlimited rides all day.
Buses depart every 35 minutes from 9:00 AM until the last departure at 4:00 PM, giving you plenty of time to explore.
Bangkok’s traffic and public transport system can be confusing and time-consuming for tourists. The Elephant Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour offers a hassle-free way to get around, allowing you to focus on sightseeing and enjoying your trip.
If you want to experience Bangkok’s charm without the stress of navigating on your own, the Elephant Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour is an excellent option.
With flexible stops, comfortable rides, multilingual guides and affordable pricing, it’s designed to make your visit memorable and enjoyable.
So next time you’re in Bangkok, hop on the Elephant Bus and see the city like never before!