Explore Bangkok’s landmarks with ease: Hop-on hop-off bus tour

Easy access and affordable pricing

You don’t need to book in advance, simply show up and buy your ticket at ticket counters located at Siam Paragon (G Floor, Gate 1) or Central World (1st floor, Hug Thai exit).

Tickets cost 400 baht for Thai residents and 800 baht for foreigners, with unlimited rides all day.

Buses depart every 35 minutes from 9:00 AM until the last departure at 4:00 PM, giving you plenty of time to explore.

Why choose the Elephant Bus Tour?

Bangkok’s traffic and public transport system can be confusing and time-consuming for tourists. The Elephant Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour offers a hassle-free way to get around, allowing you to focus on sightseeing and enjoying your trip.

If you want to experience Bangkok’s charm without the stress of navigating on your own, the Elephant Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour is an excellent option.

With flexible stops, comfortable rides, multilingual guides and affordable pricing, it’s designed to make your visit memorable and enjoyable.

So next time you’re in Bangkok, hop on the Elephant Bus and see the city like never before!