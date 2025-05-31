BMA joins Sawasdee Nihao campaign to restore Chinese tourist confidence

Chadchart elaborated on Paetongtarn’s vision of Thailand as a Save City, emphasising six key areas in which Bangkok exemplifies safety in concrete terms:

Low crime rate – Foreign ambassadors in Thailand unanimously acknowledge Bangkok’s exceptionally low crime rate. Chadchart shared a personal example of jogging alone at 3.30 a.m. along various routes in Bangkok over the past three years without incident. The governor highlighted that few cities worldwide provide such a high level of safety, enabling him to jog unguarded. Furthermore, events such as Songkran, where over 300,000 strangers engage in water fights, unfold peacefully, showcasing the city's deep-rooted culture of safety and hospitality. Disaster preparedness – Bangkok demonstrated resilience during the recent earthquake, with only a single under-construction building collapsing while all other structures remained intact. The city swiftly returned to normal operations, convening 30 foreign ambassadors within two days to confirm no lingering concerns. Bangkok's earthquake-resistant buildings are designed to withstand forces three times greater than the recent tremor. Additionally, the government has enhanced Cell Broadcast alert systems for immediate disaster notifications across all areas. Traffic and transport safety – Significant improvements in urban transport include an advanced public transit network, the installation of 100,000 new streetlights, and the renovation of 1,000 kilometres of pavements. These upgrades ensure that Bangkok remains a safe and accessible city for both public transportation users and pedestrians. Smart surveillance and technology – "The city leverages technology to enhance safety, including Chinese language training for city law enforcement officers, and deploying a CCTV system and command centre to oversee comprehensive security measures. These efforts have contributed to Thailand being ranked among the top 10 safest countries for solo female travellers. Quality health services – Often overlooked, healthcare is a crucial factor for tourists. Bangkok and Thailand consistently rank among the top destinations for quality public health services, ensuring visitors have access to reliable medical care during their stay. Inclusivity and harmony – Bangkok is a multicultural city, where various ethnic and religious communities coexist harmoniously. The city celebrates festivals such as Chinese New Year and Christmas, as well as supporting LGBTQ+ inclusivity, demonstrated by the growing participation in Bangkok Pride Parade each year. Bangkok’s welcoming and inclusive environment guarantees all visitors receive equal and respectful treatment.

Chadchart concluded by reaffirming, “Bangkok is safe and welcoming to all visitors. Over 32 million tourists visited Bangkok last year, including more than 8 million Chinese visitors, underscoring the city's appeal and safety,”

“We treat every traveller as family, ensuring their security throughout their journey. Bangkok is ready to welcome all tourists with open arms,” he added.

Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Sawasdee Nihao campaign runs from May 28–June 1, 2025, aiming to reinforce Thailand’s image as a safe, high-quality, and hospitable destination.

The initiative seeks to boost confidence among Chinese travellers by bringing together 400 travel agencies, 200 media representatives and key opinion leaders, offering firsthand tourism experiences and business negotiations with 500 Thai entrepreneurs.

The campaign anticipates reaching 350 million impressions and facilitating 5,000 business appointments.

The opening ceremony featured speeches from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, and Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt, who presented Bangkok's readiness alongside the “Bangkok We Are OK!” campaign.

#BMA #Bangkok #Thailand #safety #hospitality #ChineseVisitors #tourism #GoodEconomy #BangkokWeAreOK! #SawasdeeNihao #9GuidingPolicies9Good