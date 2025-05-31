BMA joins Sawasdee Nihao campaign to restore Chinese tourist confidence

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, participated in the opening ceremony of the campaign celebrating 50 years of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations. The event featured a keynote speech outlining Bangkok’s preparedness to welcome tourists and reinforce confidence among Chinese visitors.
The ceremony was presided over by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and attended by Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang at Bangkok Convention Centre, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, Pathumwan district.
The Governor of Bangkok opened his address with the campaign slogan, “Bangkok We Are OK!”—reaffirming his duty to report on Bangkok’s preparedness and commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand.
He reiterated that the campaign slogan was first introduced during the earthquake in Bangkok in late March, serving as a reassurance to visitors once again.
Chadchart elaborated on Paetongtarn’s vision of Thailand as a Save City, emphasising six key areas in which Bangkok exemplifies safety in concrete terms:
Chadchart concluded by reaffirming, “Bangkok is safe and welcoming to all visitors. Over 32 million tourists visited Bangkok last year, including more than 8 million Chinese visitors, underscoring the city's appeal and safety,”
“We treat every traveller as family, ensuring their security throughout their journey. Bangkok is ready to welcome all tourists with open arms,” he added.
Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Sawasdee Nihao campaign runs from May 28–June 1, 2025, aiming to reinforce Thailand’s image as a safe, high-quality, and hospitable destination.
The initiative seeks to boost confidence among Chinese travellers by bringing together 400 travel agencies, 200 media representatives and key opinion leaders, offering firsthand tourism experiences and business negotiations with 500 Thai entrepreneurs.
The campaign anticipates reaching 350 million impressions and facilitating 5,000 business appointments.
The opening ceremony featured speeches from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, and Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt, who presented Bangkok's readiness alongside the “Bangkok We Are OK!” campaign.
#BMA #Bangkok #Thailand #safety #hospitality #ChineseVisitors #tourism #GoodEconomy #BangkokWeAreOK! #SawasdeeNihao #9GuidingPolicies9Good