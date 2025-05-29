BMA partners with Gamba Osaka to develop Thai youth football skills

The MoU focuses on sharing knowledge and experience in youth football development. Both parties will work together to maximise football training for students in BMA schools, inspiring them to grow into high-quality youth footballers.

Additionally, the partnership aims to strengthen good relations through football and support cooperative learning communities.

Gamba Osaka will provide expert personnel and coaches, as well as develop tailored training programmes and activities suited to students in BMA schools, to advance youth football development in Bangkok.

On this occasion, Chadchart received a donation of 150 BetaCal Pro Plus footballs to be distributed for training use in BMA schools.

Also present at the ceremony were Torsak Chotimongkol, Chairman of Advisors to the Governor of Bangkok; Wirat Manassanitwong, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the BMA; Phimuk Simaroj, Secretary to the Governor; Viput Srivaurai, First Vice Chairman of the BMC; Arnuparb Tarntong, BMC Member for Sathorn District; along with executives from the Education Department, Culture, Sports and Tourism Department, and other relevant officials.

