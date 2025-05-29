BMA partners with Gamba Osaka to develop Thai youth football skills

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, along with Naoto Mizutani, Chairman and CEO of Gamba Osaka Co., Ltd., signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote football among students in BMA-affiliated schools.
Surajit Pongsingwithaya, President of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC), witnessed the signing ceremony held at the Irawatpattana Building, Bangkok City Hall (Din Daeng).
Chadchart expressed his delight at the partnership with Gamba Osaka, emphasising the value of youth as the city’s most precious resource. He highlighted that sport plays a crucial role in shaping young people into quality members of society.
He believes that the exchange and support from Gamba Osaka will help Bangkok nurture youth with strong character, discipline, and sportsmanship — not just sporting talent.
The Governor also extended thanks to the BMC for facilitating the MoU signing, which he views as a significant step towards a long-term collaboration between the BMA and Gamba Osaka football club.
The MoU focuses on sharing knowledge and experience in youth football development. Both parties will work together to maximise football training for students in BMA schools, inspiring them to grow into high-quality youth footballers.
Additionally, the partnership aims to strengthen good relations through football and support cooperative learning communities.
Gamba Osaka will provide expert personnel and coaches, as well as develop tailored training programmes and activities suited to students in BMA schools, to advance youth football development in Bangkok.
On this occasion, Chadchart received a donation of 150 BetaCal Pro Plus footballs to be distributed for training use in BMA schools.
Also present at the ceremony were Torsak Chotimongkol, Chairman of Advisors to the Governor of Bangkok; Wirat Manassanitwong, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the BMA; Phimuk Simaroj, Secretary to the Governor; Viput Srivaurai, First Vice Chairman of the BMC; Arnuparb Tarntong, BMC Member for Sathorn District; along with executives from the Education Department, Culture, Sports and Tourism Department, and other relevant officials.
