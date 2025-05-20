Rescue underway for worker fallen into deep Bangkok hole, says BMA

The victim, identified as Dao, a native of Sisaket province, was reportedly buried under soil near Soi Lan Luang 6 in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district on Monday afternoon (May 19).

Suriyachai Rawiwan, director of the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department, said that based on the overall assessment of the situation, it is believed the victim has likely died due to the accumulation of soil and water, which has prevented air from reaching him.

The next step is to determine the exact location of the body, as the hole is approximately 19 to 21 metres deep. The hard soil layer lies at about 16 metres. Officials have placed steel plates fashioned into a rectangular box to prevent further soil from sliding into the hole.

The rescue plan involves digging a parallel shaft to allow the soil inside the accident site to flow out. Meanwhile, personnel will oversee and continue the search from above. It is estimated the body is no deeper than 15 to 16 metres.

“Efforts are being expedited to complete the work before nightfall to facilitate the operation,” he said.