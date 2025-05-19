BMA officially opens “KAWS:HOLIDAY” world-class art exhibition

The event features a monumental work set against the unique backdrop of Wat Phra Kaew (the Temple of the Emerald Buddha), at Sanam Luang in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.
“It is both an honour and a delight that KAWS chose Bangkok for this extraordinary exhibition,” said Chadchart, “Sanam Luang is a creative space for all, and we are proud to be part of this historic moment — the first of its kind in Thailand.”
The centrepiece of the exhibition is a giant inflatable sculpture — part of an innovative public art project by internationally acclaimed artist Brian Donnelly, known professionally as KAWS. He is best known for his iconic characters, including Skully, Bendy, Chum, and especially Companion.
Companion has appeared in major destinations worldwide — including Seoul, South Korea (2018), Mount Fuji, Japan (2019), Le Brassus, Switzerland (2024), and Shanghai, China (2024).
This Thai edition of the exhibition is a collaboration between KAWS, AllRightsReserved, and Central Embassy. Together, they have transformed the historic and culturally rich grounds of Sanam Luang — regarded by some as the centre of the universe — into a landmark of contemporary art.
The exhibition features an 18-metre-tall Companion sculpture seated atop the Earth, gently cradling the Moon. A smaller Companion rests in the larger figure’s lap, symbolising the transmission of knowledge, values and care across generations.
This contemporary art exhibition is open to the public and free of charge, welcoming visitors of all ages until May 25, 2025, from 7.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m.
#kawsholidaythailand #kaws #สนามหลวง #Bangkok #SanamLuang #WatPhraKaew #BMA #Chadchart #artexhibition