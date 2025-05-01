Giant KAWS Sculpture Lands in Bangkok for Free Public Display

Bangkok's historic Sanam Luang is set to become a vibrant open-air gallery this May as it hosts the highly anticipated KAWS: HOLIDAY THAILAND exhibition.
Running from the 13th to the 25th of May 2025, this free event marks the first time the world-renowned art of Brian Donnelly, or KAWS, has been showcased in Thailand.
Spearheaded by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) as part of its efforts to boost tourism, the exhibition invites locals and visitors alike to experience world-class contemporary art up close.
The centrepiece of the display is the monumental COMPANION sculpture, KAWS's instantly recognisable character, standing at an impressive 18 metres tall.
This exclusive showing promises to inject colour, spark inspiration, and enrich the travel experience for those visiting Bangkok.
It is also hoped that the event will encourage further exploration of nearby attractions, adding value and memorability to trips in the region.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool expressed her delight at collaborating with AllRightsReserved, Central Embassy Bangkok, and other key partners to bring the KAWS: HOLIDAY THAILAND tour to Thailand for its inaugural showing at Sanam Luang.
The exhibition will be open to the public daily from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM between the 13th and 25th of May 2025, with no admission fee.
"This event is another exceptional global highlight in our Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025," Thapanee stated. "By using art as a promotional tool, we aim to inspire and enhance the appeal of Thailand's tourist destinations, catering to all types of travellers. Our goal is to deliver valuable and unforgettable experiences to visitors from across the globe, ultimately positioning Thailand as a world-class event hub in every sense."
The exhibition is not only expected to bolster Thailand's reputation as a leading global destination but also to highlight the country's welcoming attitude towards international art, fostering inspiration and connection among people from all corners of the world.
The choice of Sanam Luang, a historically significant landmark and site for major ceremonies in Bangkok's cultural heart, is particularly noteworthy.
It transforms this iconic location into an outdoor canvas for a masterwork that is sure to create lasting memories and add a unique dimension to the city's attractions.
Visitors are also encouraged to explore the surrounding Rattanakosin Island and Thonburi areas, creating a richer and more enjoyable travel experience during their time in Thailand.
KAWS: HOLIDAY THAILAND features the colossal 18-metre COMPANION sculpture seated on a globe, gently cradling the moon, with a smaller COMPANION figure resting on its lap. Sanam Luang serves as a symbolic centre for this artistic statement.
The placement of the COMPANION in this significant location is intended to reflect the order of the universe, underscoring the interconnectedness of all things and the continuous flow of wisdom through generations.
Furthermore, its proximity to the Grand Palace positions Sanam Luang as a symbolic bridge between Thailand's cherished traditions and contemporary creative expression.
The Bangkok showing is part of a special art collection tour that has previously visited Indonesia and Shanghai, People's Republic of China.
The exclusive and limited-edition KAWS: HOLIDAY Thailand collection will be accessible to the public free of charge at Sanam Luang, Bangkok, from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM, between the 13th and 25th of May 2025.