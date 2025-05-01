Giant KAWS Sculpture Lands in Bangkok for Free Public Display

Bangkok's historic Sanam Luang is set to become a vibrant open-air gallery this May as it hosts the highly anticipated KAWS: HOLIDAY THAILAND exhibition.

Running from the 13th to the 25th of May 2025, this free event marks the first time the world-renowned art of Brian Donnelly, or KAWS, has been showcased in Thailand.

Spearheaded by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) as part of its efforts to boost tourism, the exhibition invites locals and visitors alike to experience world-class contemporary art up close.

The centrepiece of the display is the monumental COMPANION sculpture, KAWS's instantly recognisable character, standing at an impressive 18 metres tall.

This exclusive showing promises to inject colour, spark inspiration, and enrich the travel experience for those visiting Bangkok.

It is also hoped that the event will encourage further exploration of nearby attractions, adding value and memorability to trips in the region.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool expressed her delight at collaborating with AllRightsReserved, Central Embassy Bangkok, and other key partners to bring the KAWS: HOLIDAY THAILAND tour to Thailand for its inaugural showing at Sanam Luang.

The exhibition will be open to the public daily from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM between the 13th and 25th of May 2025, with no admission fee.

