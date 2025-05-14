Thailand hosts “KAWS:HOLIDAY” for the first time at Bangkok’s Sanam Luang

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is energizing the tourism scene by supporting the world-renowned art exhibition “KAWS:HOLIDAY THAILAND,” inviting Thai citizens and international visitors alike to experience a global masterpiece up close.

This marks the first time that the iconic COMPANION sculpture by internationally acclaimed artist Brian Donnelly, known as KAWS, will be displayed in Thailand, towering at 18 metres high. The monumental artwork will take center stage at Sanam Luang, one of Bangkok’s most historic and symbolic landmarks, from May 13–25.

The exhibition not only enhances Thailand’s positioning as a global destination for art and culture, but also highlights the country's openness to international creativity. It serves to inspire and connect people from around the world while spotlighting Sanam Luang—a cultural and ceremonial heart of Bangkok—as an open-air canvas for global art expression.