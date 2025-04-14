Songkran revellers pack Sanam Luang for festive water fight

Sanam Luang, in particular, is lively and bustling, playing host to the vibrant “Maha Songkran World Water Festival”, which warmly welcomes both Thai citizens and international visitors to join in the celebrations.
In addition to the main event area, revellers are also drawn to nearby attractions such as Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of the Emerald Buddha) and the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine.
Locals and tourists alike began arriving at Sanam Luang as early as the afternoon to take part in the festivities. Many paid visits to nearby sacred sites earlier in the day before returning for the traditional water-splashing revelry in the evening.
It is customary for Thai people to visit spiritual landmarks during Songkran to seek blessings and renew good fortune. Over the past two days, the number of Thai visitors – both adults and children – at the City Pillar Shrine has reportedly been two to three times higher than usual.
The water fights at Sanam Luang are in full swing, with both locals and international tourists arriving well-prepared. Dressed in casual attire – floral shirts, T-shirts, shorts, and sandals – and equipped with water guns, many gather near the entrance or enjoy a bite at nearby street food stalls before diving into the fun.
Some participants take a more adventurous route, riding in the back of pickup trucks and cheerfully engaging in playful water battles along the way, as a warm-up before joining the main event.