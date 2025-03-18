KAWS: HOLIDAY THAILAND arrives in Bangkok for a landmark art exhibition

Since its debut in 2018, KAWS: HOLIDAY has travelled across continents, leaving its mark on major cultural landmarks worldwide, including Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Bristol, Singapore, Melbourne, Yogyakarta, and the breathtaking landscapes of Changbai Mountain—even venturing into outer space.
Most recently, it journeyed from Shanghai to Les Breuleux, Switzerland. Now, the exhibition makes its way to Thailand, further exploring the intersection of art, environment, and cultural heritage.
Set to launch in May 2025, KAWS: HOLIDAY THAILAND invites the public to experience a world-class artistic spectacle. The exhibition will be free to attend from May 13–25, 2025, with the exact location to be announced soon.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt expressed enthusiasm about the exhibition, highlighting the city's commitment to fostering a vibrant art scene. “A great city isn’t just about buildings; it’s about public spaces where people can engage with art and culture. We are excited to host KAWS: HOLIDAY THAILAND and grateful to Central Embassy, KAWS, and all partners for making this possible.”
Governor Chadchart also emphasized the economic and cultural impact of such events. “Over the past three to four years, Bangkok’s art scene has flourished, generating significant economic benefits. Fans of internationally renowned artists travel to Bangkok for exhibitions, bringing revenue to local businesses, from major enterprises to small street vendors.”
Beyond economic gains, the governor underscored the importance of creativity in shaping a city’s future. “Bangkok has consistently supported both Thai and international artists because art is about boundless creativity. When people engage with world-class artwork, it inspires new ideas that propel the city’s creative and cultural evolution forward.”
As anticipation builds, Bangkok is set to become the latest global destination for KAWS: HOLIDAY, reaffirming its growing presence on the international art stage. Stay tuned for further updates on the exhibition’s location and program details.