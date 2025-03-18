KAWS: HOLIDAY THAILAND arrives in Bangkok for a landmark art exhibition

Governor Chadchart also emphasized the economic and cultural impact of such events. “Over the past three to four years, Bangkok’s art scene has flourished, generating significant economic benefits. Fans of internationally renowned artists travel to Bangkok for exhibitions, bringing revenue to local businesses, from major enterprises to small street vendors.”

Beyond economic gains, the governor underscored the importance of creativity in shaping a city’s future. “Bangkok has consistently supported both Thai and international artists because art is about boundless creativity. When people engage with world-class artwork, it inspires new ideas that propel the city’s creative and cultural evolution forward.”

As anticipation builds, Bangkok is set to become the latest global destination for KAWS: HOLIDAY, reaffirming its growing presence on the international art stage. Stay tuned for further updates on the exhibition’s location and program details.