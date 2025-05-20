MRTA clarifies worker falling into 19-metre-deep hole at Orange Line site

A construction worker on Monday (May 19) fell into a 19-metre-deep pile hole at an underground metro tunnel construction site near Soi Lan Luang 6, Pom Prap Sattru Phai District, Bangkok.
The victim is identified as Dao, a native of Sisaket Province. He was reportedly buried under soil and had not yet been found at the time of reporting.
Following the incident, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) issued a statement, clarifying that the accident occurred during the dismantling of old pedestrian bridge piles at the construction area for Lan Luang Station, part of the Orange Line (Bang Khun Non – Thailand Cultural Centre section).
According to a report from PCOR, the project management and control consultant, the accident happened around 1:00 PM on May 19 while workers were dismantling old piles originally built by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
MRTA’s statement said the initial cause is believed to be soil slippage due to continuous rainfall in recent days, which likely triggered the collapse. The project team is currently working urgently to provide full assistance to the affected worker.
MRTA expressed deep regret for the incident and has instructed both the consultant and the contractor to urgently investigate the root cause and implement preventive measures to ensure such accidents do not recur.
At 9:00 PM on Monday, BMA reported that rescue officials used a backhoe loader to dig around the hole for about five metres but had still not found the victim’s body.
Officials have continued to block off the area strictly, preventing unrelated persons from entering to ensure smooth operation and safety for everyone. Meanwhile, the media remains stationed around the perimeter and has climbed nearby tall buildings to capture aerial footage.
Regarding traffic, officials have kept Lan Luang Road open for inbound traffic toward Sanam Luang on two lanes as usual. Officers are assisting by using megaphones to ask drivers not to park or slow down to watch the incident and to follow updates via the media instead.
Although more than eight hours have passed, the victim’s relatives, rescue teams, and media alike still hope for a miracle.
At 7:00 AM this morning (May 20), the contractor’s technical team began installing a waler at a depth of approximately 6 metres from the edge of the hole. The waler is a horizontal structural beam attached to an additional layer of sheet piles to increase the stability and strength of the retaining system against soil slippage.
Due to limited working space, direct excavation was difficult. Therefore, the team adjusted their plan and used an auger, a rotating soil drilling tool, to open the soil surface beside the hole gradually. This method is expected to help soil slide out slowly, making it easier to reach the point where the trapped worker is believed to be.
Pom Prap District announces continued closure of Lan Luang Road
Due to the ongoing situation and operational necessities, and to ensure public safety and facilitate the rescue efforts, the Pom Prap Sattru Phai District Office has issued an announcement advising the public to avoid using Lan Luang Road from Saphan Khao Intersection to Lan Luang Intersection. This closure is effective immediately and will remain in place until the rescue mission is completed.
Residents who must travel through the affected area are urged to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time. Traffic police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic management and facilitate smooth movement in nearby areas.