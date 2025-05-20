MRTA clarifies worker falling into 19-metre-deep hole at Orange Line site

A construction worker on Monday (May 19) fell into a 19-metre-deep pile hole at an underground metro tunnel construction site near Soi Lan Luang 6, Pom Prap Sattru Phai District, Bangkok.

The victim is identified as Dao, a native of Sisaket Province. He was reportedly buried under soil and had not yet been found at the time of reporting.

Following the incident, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) issued a statement, clarifying that the accident occurred during the dismantling of old pedestrian bridge piles at the construction area for Lan Luang Station, part of the Orange Line (Bang Khun Non – Thailand Cultural Centre section).

According to a report from PCOR, the project management and control consultant, the accident happened around 1:00 PM on May 19 while workers were dismantling old piles originally built by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).