Yellow Line train pillars repaired after cracks spotted

Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd (EBM) has said it has conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Yellow Line electric train's support pillars after video footage of cracks at the pillar joints circulated online and carried out repairs.
EBM was asked to undertake the inspection by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).
The cracks were observed on pillars of the MRT Nakkhara Phiphat Line (MRT Yellow Line) near the Ratchada-Lat Phrao intersection.
Following the online reports, the MRTA and EBM, the line's concessionaire, conducted a joint inspection. They concluded that the cracks were due to uneven finishing of the concrete joints and were not structural issues affecting the pillars themselves.
EBM has since confirmed that safety checks have been carried out and the affected joints have been repaired. The company also issued a statement on the Yellow Line Metropolitan Electric Train Project's Facebook page on Saturday, February 15, explaining the situation.
The MRTA has stated that it is taking the matter seriously. The project management and construction control consultant for the Yellow Line's Lat Phrao-Samrong section, along with EBM, have been tasked with surveying, inspecting, and improving the joints of all pillars along the line.
This action is intended to reassure passengers and the public about the safety of the service and maintain confidence in the Metropolitan Electric Train.