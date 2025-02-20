Yellow Line train pillars repaired after cracks spotted

Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd (EBM) has said it has conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Yellow Line electric train's support pillars after video footage of cracks at the pillar joints circulated online and carried out repairs.

EBM was asked to undertake the inspection by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).

The cracks were observed on pillars of the MRT Nakkhara Phiphat Line (MRT Yellow Line) near the Ratchada-Lat Phrao intersection.