Worker falls into deep hole at Bangkok subway construction site

Rescue teams are working urgently to locate a worker who fell into a deep excavation shaft—estimated to be around 18 to 19 metres deep—at the construction site of a Bangkok Orange Line subway station in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district on Monday afternoon.

Rescue Efforts Ongoing; Worker’s Condition Unknown

As of Monday evening, the worker, identified only as Dao, a male from Si Sa Ket province, had not yet been located. The hole is reportedly around 2 to 3 metres wide, and Dao's condition remains unknown.

Conflicting Reports on How Worker Fell

Eyewitness accounts varied. Some claimed Dao had been adjusting the drill head of the machine he was operating when he fell. Others said he was walking near the hole to take his lunch break shortly after 12pm, when he accidentally slipped and fell in.