Worker falls into deep hole at Bangkok subway construction site

Rescue teams are working urgently to locate a worker who fell into a deep excavation shaft—estimated to be around 18 to 19 metres deep—at the construction site of a Bangkok Orange Line subway station in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district on Monday afternoon.
As of Monday evening, the worker, identified only as Dao, a male from Si Sa Ket province, had not yet been located. The hole is reportedly around 2 to 3 metres wide, and Dao's condition remains unknown.
Eyewitness accounts varied. Some claimed Dao had been adjusting the drill head of the machine he was operating when he fell. Others said he was walking near the hole to take his lunch break shortly after 12pm, when he accidentally slipped and fell in.
Workers at the site quickly contacted the Ruamkatanyu Foundation and the Nang Loeng police station for assistance. Emergency teams and a fire unit were dispatched to the scene.
A traffic police officer was initially lowered into the shaft using a sling but was only able to descend about 10 metres before thick mud blocked further access. He reported that the hole was partially filled with sticky mud, which made visibility and breathing difficult. The officer attempted to dig to allow air in, but the mud proved too dense.
He was eventually pulled out, and the rescue strategy was adjusted. Crews began using a bulldozer to widen the mouth of the hole, while also reinforcing the sides with metal sheets to prevent further collapse.
Pol Maj Narin Fuangsri, an inspector at Nang Loeng police station, confirmed the location as part of the Orange Line subway extension, situated near Soi Lan Luang 8 in Pom Prap subdistrict.
Phet Pumma, director of the Pom Prap Sattru Phai District Office, arrived at the site around 12:30pm after being notified of the accident. He noted that rescue efforts were challenging due to unstable, muddy soil, which continued to slide into the hole.
“The soil is very soft, and we must first stabilise the walls with metal sheets before attempting deeper excavation,” he said.