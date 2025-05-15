Plan to use MRT’s 8bn baht profit to fund 20-baht fare faces setback

However, the Finance Ministry advised that these profits could not be directly used to compensate private operators. As a result, the bill was withdrawn from the Cabinet agenda for the time being.

Consultation with Comptroller General’s Department Required

Suriya stated that the MRTA must now consult with the Comptroller General’s Department to explore appropriate mechanisms for allocating the 8 billion baht to the Common Ticket Fund, which will be responsible for fare compensation.

Following this consultation, the bill will be revised and resubmitted accordingly.

20-Baht Fare for Six Rail Lines Still on Track for September Launch

Despite the delay, Suriya assured that the flat fare scheme—planned for six electric railways in Bangkok and surrounding provinces—is still on course to launch by 30 September.

He said that most of the preparation is already complete, and the remaining task involves transferring the MRTA’s profits to the Common Ticket Fund.