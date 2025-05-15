Plan to use MRT’s 8bn baht profit to fund 20-baht fare faces setback

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit announced on Thursday that a plan to utilise the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA)’s 8 billion baht profit to subsidise the 20-baht flat fare railway project has hit a roadblock due to concerns raised by the Ministry of Finance.
Suriya had intended to submit a bill to amend the MRTA Act to the Cabinet for approval during its weekly meeting on Tuesday. The proposed amendment aimed to allow the use of the MRTA’s accumulated profits—valued at 8 billion baht—to establish a fund for reimbursing concessionaires of electric railways. This would offset the revenue shortfall from the 20-baht flat fare, which lets passengers travel any distance or transfer lines for a fixed fare.
However, the Finance Ministry advised that these profits could not be directly used to compensate private operators. As a result, the bill was withdrawn from the Cabinet agenda for the time being.
Suriya stated that the MRTA must now consult with the Comptroller General’s Department to explore appropriate mechanisms for allocating the 8 billion baht to the Common Ticket Fund, which will be responsible for fare compensation.
Following this consultation, the bill will be revised and resubmitted accordingly.
Despite the delay, Suriya assured that the flat fare scheme—planned for six electric railways in Bangkok and surrounding provinces—is still on course to launch by 30 September.
He said that most of the preparation is already complete, and the remaining task involves transferring the MRTA’s profits to the Common Ticket Fund.
Suriya dismissed media speculation that the fare subsidy would cost 9.5 billion baht, clarifying that only 8 billion baht is needed.
“I don’t know where the 9.5 billion figure originated,” he remarked.
He also rejected claims that the Transport Ministry would pay 8 billion baht to compensate the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) for the Green Line operations.
“We have never negotiated with the BMA on this issue, and the 8-billion-baht figure is too high—so it’s impossible,” he said.
Suriya expressed support for the BMA’s proposal to transfer Green Line ownership to the Transport Ministry under a single-owner model, which he said would lead to more streamlined and convenient operations.
He also indicated willingness to consider transferring the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), which manages Bangkok’s bus services, to the BMA.
“It’s a good idea, as the BMTA mainly operates within Bangkok, and such a move would benefit the public,” Suriya added.