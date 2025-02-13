20-baht train fare expanding in Sept after record success: Suriya

The 20-baht train fare will be extended to more routes in September this year after receiving a strong response from passengers on the Purple and Red lines, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Thursday.

He said passenger numbers on the MRT Purple Line (Tao Poon-Khlong Bang Phai) and SRT Red Line (Bang Sue-Rangsit-Taling Chan) reached a record high in December, one year and two months after the flat fare was introduced.