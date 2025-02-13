20-baht train fare expanding in Sept after record success: Suriya

The 20-baht train fare will be extended to more routes in September this year after receiving a strong response from passengers on the Purple and Red lines, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Thursday.
He said passenger numbers on the MRT Purple Line (Tao Poon-Khlong Bang Phai) and SRT Red Line (Bang Sue-Rangsit-Taling Chan) reached a record high in December, one year and two months after the flat fare was introduced.
The policy will be extended to other train routes by September this year under the Joint Ticket Management Act, which is currently being legislated, he added.
“The number of passengers will increase further once the policy covers all train routes,” Suriya said.
A total of 3.05 million passengers used the Purple and Red lines in December, up 10.86% year on year. The two routes generated revenue of 49.91 million baht in December, up 12.28% year on year.
Suriya said the figures showed the government has been effective in reducing people’s travel expenses while encouraging them to use public transport to reduce PM2.5 pollution, he said.
He added that the government won’t need to compensate for losses made by the Purple and Red lines, as revenue is expected to return to pre-20-baht fare levels this year.