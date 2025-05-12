Cabinet to deliberate 2nd phase of 20-baht flat fare for electric railways

The Transport Ministry is set to propose the second phase of the 20-baht flat fare policy for electric railways to the Cabinet for approval this month, a senior official confirmed on Monday.

Proposal Covers Four Additional Rail Lines

Pichet Kunadhamraks, Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport (DRT), said the department has submitted a proposal to extend the 20-baht flat fare scheme to four additional electric railway lines. The ministry is currently preparing to forward the proposal to the Cabinet for final approval.

The proposed second phase would include the Blue Line, Yellow Line, Pink Line, and Green Line, enabling commuters in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to pay a flat fare of 20 baht per trip instead of the current, often higher, fare structure.