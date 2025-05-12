Cabinet to deliberate 2nd phase of 20-baht flat fare for electric railways

The Transport Ministry is set to propose the second phase of the 20-baht flat fare policy for electric railways to the Cabinet for approval this month, a senior official confirmed on Monday.
Pichet Kunadhamraks, Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport (DRT), said the department has submitted a proposal to extend the 20-baht flat fare scheme to four additional electric railway lines. The ministry is currently preparing to forward the proposal to the Cabinet for final approval.
The proposed second phase would include the Blue Line, Yellow Line, Pink Line, and Green Line, enabling commuters in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to pay a flat fare of 20 baht per trip instead of the current, often higher, fare structure.
The 20-baht flat fare was a key campaign promise by the Pheu Thai Party. The pilot phase began in October last year, covering the state-run Red and Purple Lines, both of which have seen record-high passenger numbers since its implementation.
Pichet said the second phase is expected to receive Cabinet approval within May 2025, with implementation planned by September 2025.
Relevant government agencies involved in electric railway concessions are working on revising their contracts to comply with Public-Private Partnership (PPP) guidelines and the new flat fare structure.
In addition, the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) is developing a Central Clearance House (CCH) system to integrate payment services between electric railway operators and the government’s Thang Rath app.
The DGA plans to launch a registration programme in August, allowing commuters to enrol and claim their right to pay the 20-baht fare across all six railway lines.
A source from the Transport Ministry revealed that three legislative bills are being prepared to support and legalise the 20-baht fare policy. These include:
Common Ticket Management Bill
This bill has been fully vetted by a House special committee and is expected to be submitted for second and third readings soon. The bill aims to:
The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) is also drafting the organic law for the bill, expected to be completed by September 2025.
New Rail Transport Bill
This bill has passed through committee vetting and is expected to be submitted for final parliamentary readings by July 2025. It will modernise rail governance and support broader transport policy reforms.
Amendment to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand Act
This amendment targets Article 57, aiming to empower the Cabinet to: