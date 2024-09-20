Ministry eyes bonds, congestion fees to fund 20-baht Skytrain fare

The Transport Ministry plans to raise funds by issuing a bond and imposing congestion fees for motorists driving into the city centre to finance the purchase of Skytrain bonds and implementing a flat 20-baht fare.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Friday that the aim is to encourage more people to use public transport. He added that the ministry will discuss raising funds to purchase Skytrain concessions from private operators with the Finance Ministry.