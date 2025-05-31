7 bridges along Chao Phraya River to be illuminated for Queen Suthida's birthday celebration

SATURDAY, MAY 31, 2025

The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) will illuminate seven bridges crossing the Chao Phraya River from June 2-4, 2025, in honor of the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on June 3. This display is a gesture of loyalty and gratitude for Her Majesty's benevolent reign.

The illuminated bridges in the Bangkok metropolitan area will include:

  • Maha Chesadabodindranusorn Bridge
  • Krung Thon Bridge (Sang Hi)
  • Memorial Bridge
  • Phra Pok Klao Bridge
  • King Taksin the Great Bridge
  • Bhumibol 1 Bridge
  • Bhumibol 2 Bridge

The lights will be on from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on June 2-4, and from 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM on June 3, which marks the Queen’s birthday.

This initiative aims to create a festive atmosphere, enhancing the beauty of the Chao Phraya River at night, the department said. It will also promote tourism along the river, offering the public a chance to take boat rides and enjoy the magnificent view, illuminated by the bridge lights, while experiencing the local culture and lifestyle along the riverbank.

