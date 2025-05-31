7 bridges along Chao Phraya River to be illuminated for Queen Suthida\'s birthday celebration

The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) will illuminate seven bridges crossing the Chao Phraya River from June 2-4, 2025, in honor of the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on June 3. This display is a gesture of loyalty and gratitude for Her Majesty's benevolent reign.

The illuminated bridges in the Bangkok metropolitan area will include:

Maha Chesadabodindranusorn Bridge

Krung Thon Bridge (Sang Hi)

Memorial Bridge

Phra Pok Klao Bridge

King Taksin the Great Bridge

Bhumibol 1 Bridge

Bhumibol 2 Bridge

The lights will be on from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on June 2-4, and from 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM on June 3, which marks the Queen’s birthday.

This initiative aims to create a festive atmosphere, enhancing the beauty of the Chao Phraya River at night, the department said. It will also promote tourism along the river, offering the public a chance to take boat rides and enjoy the magnificent view, illuminated by the bridge lights, while experiencing the local culture and lifestyle along the riverbank.