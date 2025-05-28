King and Queen officiate Thailand’s first royally-sponsored equal marriage

This landmark event represents the first-ever royally-sponsored wedding granted by His Majesty the King to members of the LGBTQIA+ community in Thai history.
Following the ceremony, Nutthabhum expressed profound gratitude for the royal benevolence in a heartfelt post on his personal Facebook page, stating: “My family and I deeply appreciate this unparalleled royal kindness, which is the highest honour for my family and lineage. Long live Their Majesties the King and Queen.”
Earlier, on 1 February 2025, His Majesty and Her Majesty presented a bouquet and gifts to Kampol and Nutthabhum in celebration of their marriage registration. Kampol serves as a royal household official under the Royal Guard Unit Headquarters, Unit 904.
A Historical Look Back at the Royally-Sponsored Wedding Ceremony
The tradition of royally-sponsored wedding ceremonies dates back to the reign of King Vajiravudh (Rama VI). On Monday, August 26, 1918, at 2pm, His Majesty graciously ordered the royally-sponsored wedding ceremony of King Prajadhipok (Rama VII), who had not yet ascended the throne at that time, and Queen Rambhai Barni to be held at Varopat Piman Throne Hall, Bang Pa-in Palace.
This event is regarded as Siam’s first official royally-sponsored wedding ceremony.
The ceremony uniquely blended two cultural traditions. It began by seeking the consent of the royal couple, followed by the presentation of the royal conch shell water blessing, anointment, and the bestowing of gifts and personal funds by the King. The couple then signed the marriage register in the King’s presence, with King Vajiravudh acting as the royal witness by signing his royal cypher. Senior members of the royal family and high-ranking officials also served as witnesses.
Following the formalities, His Majesty graciously hosted a royal luncheon, where toasts were offered in honour of the newlywed couple. At the appropriate time, the couple paid their respects before taking their leave from the palace.
Subsequently, His Majesty authorised the establishment of royally-sponsored wedding ceremonies for members of both the royal family and commoners. While the ceremonial protocols remained broadly similar, the use of royal language varied according to the social status of the individuals involved.
During the reign of King Prajadhipok (Rama VII), procedural changes were introduced by royal preference, including the removal of the formal questioning step.
Later, in accordance with the Civil and Commercial Code, which states that a marriage is legally valid only upon official registration, the royally-sponsored wedding ceremonies were amended to include the additional step of marriage registration.
This registration takes place after the couple signs the royal marriage register held by the Royal Household Secretariat.
Photo by Nutthabhum Taenseesang