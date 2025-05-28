King and Queen officiate Thailand’s first royally-sponsored equal marriage

Earlier, on 1 February 2025, His Majesty and Her Majesty presented a bouquet and gifts to Kampol and Nutthabhum in celebration of their marriage registration. Kampol serves as a royal household official under the Royal Guard Unit Headquarters, Unit 904.

A Historical Look Back at the Royally-Sponsored Wedding Ceremony

The tradition of royally-sponsored wedding ceremonies dates back to the reign of King Vajiravudh (Rama VI). On Monday, August 26, 1918, at 2pm, His Majesty graciously ordered the royally-sponsored wedding ceremony of King Prajadhipok (Rama VII), who had not yet ascended the throne at that time, and Queen Rambhai Barni to be held at Varopat Piman Throne Hall, Bang Pa-in Palace.

This event is regarded as Siam’s first official royally-sponsored wedding ceremony.

The ceremony uniquely blended two cultural traditions. It began by seeking the consent of the royal couple, followed by the presentation of the royal conch shell water blessing, anointment, and the bestowing of gifts and personal funds by the King. The couple then signed the marriage register in the King’s presence, with King Vajiravudh acting as the royal witness by signing his royal cypher. Senior members of the royal family and high-ranking officials also served as witnesses.