Their Majesties King and Queen attend 2025 Coronation Ceremony

The Coronation Ceremony is a royal ritual held to pay tribute to the Royal Nine-Tiered Umbrella and royal regalia, and to commemorate the anniversary of the coronation of monarchs in the Chakri Dynasty.

In the reign of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Coronation Day is officially observed on May 4 each year.

However, the ceremony spans three days. The first day (May 2) marks a royal merit-making ceremony to royal ancestors. The second day (May 3) marks the commencement of the coronation rituals. The third day (May 4) is officially recognised as Coronation Day.