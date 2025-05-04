Their Majesties King and Queen attend 2025 Coronation Ceremony

The King and Queen entered the Amarindra Winitchai Throne Hall at 5.12pm, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.
Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana were present at the hall to welcome the King.
Upon arrival, His Majesty performed a ceremony to pay homage to the Buddha images representing the reigns of Kings Rama I to Rama VII and King Rama IX. He then proceeded to pay respects to the guardian angel of the Royal Nine-Tiered Umbrella and the royal regalia.
The Coronation Ceremony is a royal ritual held to pay tribute to the Royal Nine-Tiered Umbrella and royal regalia, and to commemorate the anniversary of the coronation of monarchs in the Chakri Dynasty.
In the reign of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Coronation Day is officially observed on May 4 each year.
However, the ceremony spans three days. The first day (May 2) marks a royal merit-making ceremony to royal ancestors. The second day (May 3) marks the commencement of the coronation rituals. The third day (May 4) is officially recognised as Coronation Day.