Thailand’s King visits Bhutan - A milestone of unity and friendship

The Ambassador said that Her Royal Highness Princess Galyani Vadhana, the elder sister of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, visited Bhutan in 1988 and even published a book entitled Bhutan: Green Island on Land in 1989. “It is one of the first reference books about Bhutan in Thai,” she said. HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn came in 2016 and visited several schools in Bhutan that are part of the Children and Youth Development Project under her royal patronage.



Starting next year, the Princess Maha Chakri Award will also be given to a Bhutanese teacher for the first time. The award is presented to outstanding and dedicated teachers from ASEAN member states and certain countries with schools involved in the Children and Youth Development Project. “All these reflect the bonds of friendship and goodwill that have been nurtured by our royal families,” the Ambassador said.



Impact of FTA. FTA Elaborating on the evolving landscape of bilateral relations, the Ambassador outlined key areas of interest for Thailand, particularly in enhancing economic cooperation through the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA). "The FTA will facilitate trade, enhancing mutual economic growth, aiming to increase annual trade to $120 million, significantly up from last year’s US$13 million," she said, emphasising the importance of balancing imports and exports between the two nations.



According to the Ambassador, Thailand is among the top three largest sources of imports for Bhutan, and relevant authorities on both sides are coordinating to facilitate the export of more Bhutanese products to Thailand, including apples, oranges, and potatoes, to create a more balanced trade relationship.



“In terms of development, we are proud to be one of Bhutan’s development partners in building human resources through our fellowship and training program under the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA),” Ambassador Makawadee said. “We have had satisfying achievements in empowering local communities through the OGOP (One Gewog One Product) Project, which is also supported by TICA. Every year, TICA sends volunteers from Thailand to support the work of Bhutanese agencies in areas such as tourism development.”



The Ministry of Commerce of Thailand plans to revise and introduce necessary rules and regulations to facilitate the FTA so that it can take effect on January 1, 2026. The potential for increased tourism and investment opportunities looms large in discussions around the FTA. The Ambassador said, "We aim to ensure that consumers in Thailand and Bhutan have greater access to each other's products at lower prices. Facilitating exports and reducing transport costs will be crucial. The completion of Gelephu Airport is a step toward achieving this goal, creating a new air cargo route for Bhutan and beyond."





Embracing Tourism, as both nations prepare to celebrate their cultural heritage, tourism emerges as a vital bridge. "While Bhutan does not aim for mass tourism, we cater to travellers who appreciate culture and nature. Thailand has seen a burgeoning interest from Bhutanese tourists, evident from the successful Amazing Thailand Festival organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Thai Trade Centre in Thimphu last week," Ambassador Makawadee said.



In Thailand, Bhutan is already well-known among this group of travellers, so no further introduction is needed. “On the other hand, we are glad that Thailand is a popular destination for Bhutanese. Thailand has something to offer everyone in the family, ranging from shopping malls to theme parks and from golf courses to hospitals for those seeking international standard treatment,” she said.



Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also graced the festival, stating, “I hope everyone who visited the festival had a good time and will travel to Thailand in the near future to enjoy the experience there in person,” the ambassador added.



Contribution to GMC. Not only does this visit symbolise the diplomatic relations, but it also underscores collaboration in development projects such as the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). The Ambassador said, “Thailand is proud to contribute expertise, especially given its standing in agro-industry and food processing. This initiative represents a bright future for Bhutan, set amidst stunning natural landscapes.”



“We are proud that a prominent Thai company is part of the consulting team in the initial phase of the project,” the Ambassador said. GMC is a highly visionary initiative for the future of Bhutan. There are many projects around the world aiming to upgrade infrastructure and technological capabilities. "But none can easily compete with GMC in terms of the livability of the area that is surrounded by lush greenery. The Thai private sector is a world leader in agro-industry and food processing, making them potential partners for cooperation or investment," Ambassador Makawadee said.



A Warm Welcome the people of Bhutan eagerly await the arrival of Their Majesties the King and Queen, the intricate tapestry of shared history, culture, and aspirations is set to be celebrated.



On April 21, Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay announced that Their Majesties will receive full ceremonial honours, beginning with a traditional reception in Paro. To commemorate this milestone and celebrate the enduring friendship between the two countries, a series of curtain-raiser events began on April 19.



The events include the “Amazing Thailand Festival,” featuring Muay Thai demonstrations, Thai cuisine and beverages, cultural performances, showcases of Thai crafts, and traditional Thai massage; an outdoor cinema showcasing popular Thai films at the clock tower; and a friendly Under-17 football match between Bhutan and Thailand at Changlimithang Stadium. “We eagerly await Their Majesties’ arrival, confident that their presence will further strengthen the bonds of friendship, cooperation, and cultural understanding between our two nations,” Lyonchhen stated on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade’s Facebook page.



During the State Visit, Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand will meet His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen, and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo. They will visit spiritual and cultural sites and grace special events commemorating the friendship between Bhutan and Thailand.



In addition, senior monks from Thailand and Bhutan will offer prayers at Kuenselphodrang for the long life of the beloved Monarchs of the two countries and the continued peace and prosperity of both nations.



A Thimphu resident summed up the sentiment: “With the prospect of strengthened ties and collaborative ventures on the horizon, this royal visit promises to usher in an era of flourishing friendship.”

Rinzin Wangchuk

Kuensel

Asia News Network