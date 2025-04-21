King and Queen to pay first official royal visit abroad to Bhutan

This Royal Visit aims to further strengthen the close friendship and cooperation between the two Kingdoms, founded on shared cultural heritage, deep reverence for Buddhism, and longstanding ties between their royal families and peoples.
Upon arrival at Paro International Airport, Their Majesties will be received by members of the Bhutanese Royal Family before continuing on to Thimphu in the afternoon.
Their Majesties will then proceed to Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, where Their Majesties the King and Queen of Bhutan will host an official welcome ceremony, including an inspection of the Guard of Honour. Following this, Their Majesties will attend a parade and cultural performance at Tendrelthang, where the people of Bhutan will also gather to pay homage and express their warm admiration.
In the evening, Their Majesties the King and Queen of Bhutan will host an official banquet in honour of Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand at Dechencholing Palace.
On the second day of the visit, Their Majesties will visit the site of the Dordenma Buddha Statue to attend a Buddhist prayer ceremony for blessings and auspiciousness, led by 74 Bhutanese and 74 Thai monks. And then His Majesty the King of Bhutan, the 4th, will come to pay homage to His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen.
In the afternoon, Their Majesties will visit the Dechencholing Royal Project to view an exhibition showcasing collaboration between Thailand's Royal Project Foundation and relevant Bhutanese agencies, as well as displays of products from the One Tambon One Product (OTOP) initiative.
In the evening, Their Majesties will graciously grant an audience to the Prime Minister of Bhutan and his spouse at Their Majesties' residence.
On the third day, Their Majesties will visit Lingkana Palace to observe traditional Bhutanese cultural performances, including archery, local sports, and handicrafts, especially textiles.
Their Majesties will also visit the Thimphu Central Market to receive a briefing and view an exhibition on the De-Suung voluntary Program.
On the final day, Their Majesties will travel to Dungkar Dzong in Paro to pay homage to the Buddha Sakyamuni and observe activities of the Royal Institute, including an exhibition on the Gelephu Smart City Development Project in the special administrative zone.
Their Majesties will depart from Don Mueang Royal Thai Air Force Base on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 7am and return to the same location on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 7.30pm.