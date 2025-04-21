King and Queen to pay first official royal visit abroad to Bhutan

This Royal Visit aims to further strengthen the close friendship and cooperation between the two Kingdoms, founded on shared cultural heritage, deep reverence for Buddhism, and longstanding ties between their royal families and peoples.

Upon arrival at Paro International Airport, Their Majesties will be received by members of the Bhutanese Royal Family before continuing on to Thimphu in the afternoon.

Their Majesties will then proceed to Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, where Their Majesties the King and Queen of Bhutan will host an official welcome ceremony, including an inspection of the Guard of Honour. Following this, Their Majesties will attend a parade and cultural performance at Tendrelthang, where the people of Bhutan will also gather to pay homage and express their warm admiration.