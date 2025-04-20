Thailand hosts festival in Bhutan to promote bilateral tourism

SUNDAY, APRIL 20, 2025

Thailand launched a promotional tourism event at Clock Tower Square in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Saturday under the theme two kingdoms, one destination.

The Amazing Thailand Festival in Bhutan 2025 was organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in collaboration with the Office of Commercial Affairs in Dhaka. The event was attended by representatives from both Thai and Bhutanese authorities and drew considerable interest from the Bhutanese public.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated that the event was designed to raise awareness of Thailand’s tourism industry and encourage Bhutanese travellers to visit Thailand. She added that the festival also showcased cultural exchange activities, fostering stronger relations between the two nations.

The festival featured a variety of interactive booths to highlight Thailand’s soft power tourism concept, based on the five “Must Do” experiences:

  • Must Taste: Thai cooking demonstrations, including Pad Thai, Pad Krapao with tofu, Som Tam, herbal juices and Bua Loi.
  • Must Try: Thai cultural showcases such as umbrella painting, Lanna-style decoration making, traditional Thai massage and Muay Thai training sessions.
  • Must Buy: Displays of Thai tourism products and souvenirs, such as elephant keychains and Muay Thai shorts.
  • Must Seek: Photo backdrops featuring iconic Thai cultural elements, including marine attractions, tuk-tuks, Muay Thai and Thai dance.
  • Must See: Cultural performances portraying Thai stories and ways of life, including various traditional dances and Muay Thai exhibitions.

The event aligns with the Thai government’s Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign, which aims to attract 39 million international visitors and generate 3 trillion baht in tourism revenue.

According to TAT, although Bhutan is a relatively small and short-haul market, it is considered a quality source market with unique travel behaviours. 

In 2024, a total of 21,581 Bhutanese tourists visited Thailand, marking a 6.02% increase from 20,356 in 2023. From January 1 to April 18, 2025, 9,994 Bhutanese tourists have already visited Thailand.

Bhutanese travellers are particularly interested in leisure, education and health check-ups. They enjoy shopping, beach holidays and health tourism, with a preference for travelling as families.

