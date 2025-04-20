Thailand hosts festival in Bhutan to promote bilateral tourism

The event aligns with the Thai government’s Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign, which aims to attract 39 million international visitors and generate 3 trillion baht in tourism revenue.

According to TAT, although Bhutan is a relatively small and short-haul market, it is considered a quality source market with unique travel behaviours.

In 2024, a total of 21,581 Bhutanese tourists visited Thailand, marking a 6.02% increase from 20,356 in 2023. From January 1 to April 18, 2025, 9,994 Bhutanese tourists have already visited Thailand.

Bhutanese travellers are particularly interested in leisure, education and health check-ups. They enjoy shopping, beach holidays and health tourism, with a preference for travelling as families.