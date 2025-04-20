Thailand hosts festival in Bhutan to promote bilateral tourism

The Amazing Thailand Festival in Bhutan 2025 was organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in collaboration with the Office of Commercial Affairs in Dhaka. The event was attended by representatives from both Thai and Bhutanese authorities and drew considerable interest from the Bhutanese public.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated that the event was designed to raise awareness of Thailand’s tourism industry and encourage Bhutanese travellers to visit Thailand. She added that the festival also showcased cultural exchange activities, fostering stronger relations between the two nations.
The festival featured a variety of interactive booths to highlight Thailand’s soft power tourism concept, based on the five “Must Do” experiences:
The event aligns with the Thai government’s Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign, which aims to attract 39 million international visitors and generate 3 trillion baht in tourism revenue.
According to TAT, although Bhutan is a relatively small and short-haul market, it is considered a quality source market with unique travel behaviours.
In 2024, a total of 21,581 Bhutanese tourists visited Thailand, marking a 6.02% increase from 20,356 in 2023. From January 1 to April 18, 2025, 9,994 Bhutanese tourists have already visited Thailand.
Bhutanese travellers are particularly interested in leisure, education and health check-ups. They enjoy shopping, beach holidays and health tourism, with a preference for travelling as families.