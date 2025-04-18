Bhutan promotes quinoa to fight noncommunicable diseases

To reduce rice consumption and introduce dietary diversity, the Nutritionists at JDWNRH assessed quinoa’s health benefits for patients with diabetes and metabolic disorders. Moreover, the promotion of local quinoa production and educating patients on quinoa’s nutritional value were targeted.

The study, which assessed over 100 inpatients, patients, and caregivers, stated that 72.5 % of the patients consumed hospital meals during their stay, while 27.5 % of them always relied on hospital meals.

The majority of patients, 70 %, reported preferring hospital meals over home-based meals. “Among the patients, 58 % had prior knowledge about quinoa, 40 % had eaten it before, while 42 % of them were introduced to quinoa at the National Referral Hospital,” the study pointed out.

At the national level, if quinoa substitution is scaled across all hospitals, potential benefits include a 30,000 kg annual reduction in rice consumption, a 5 to 7 % decrease in rice imports, and lower healthcare costs related to excessive carbohydrate intake and protein deficiency, according to the report.

Currently, schools across the country consume an average of 6,921 MT of rice annually, amounting to Nu 291 million.

As per the study, patients consuming quinoa as a complete rice replacement at the hospital reported health improvements such as improved blood glucose control, enhanced digestion, improved blood sugar levels, and chose to continue quinoa consumption even after discharge from the hospital.

JDWNRH’s quinoa initiative reportedly has reduced rice consumption by 2,000kg in six months, which translates to a reduction in rice import costs by Nu184.326 million per year.

“Quinoa integration in diet would enhance food security by reducing dependence on rice imports, support local farming, and help prevent chronic diseases through the fibre-rich content in quinoa,” the focal official from DAMC said.

However, he said that the cost has remained a major barrier to wider adoption, as quinoa has just picked up in the market. “Cultural preferences for rice and limited awareness about quinoa’s benefits and preparation methods have impacted its wide-scale consumption.”

At the market price, quinoa fetches between Nu150 and 250 per kg.

The study recommends the expansion of quinoa adoption in hospitals and schools to promote healthier eating.

The study also recommended measures such as subsidising quinoa to make it more affordable, support through local farming and training programmes to ensure a stable supply, diversification of recipes to improve taste acceptance, and enhancing education.

According to records with the FAO, although quinoa grows in 18 dzongkhags, seven dzongkhags, namely Samtse, Dagana, Samdrupjongkhar, Zhemgang, Trongsa, Trashiyangtse, and Wangdue, are best suited to grow the crop.

The FAO, as the technical lead, targets producing 2,360 MT of quinoa a year, which can benefit over 4,000 households. It plans to invest US$ 7.94 million in the production and processing of the crop.

Funded by the FAO’s Flexible Voluntary Contribution (FVC), the global project will end this year with a funding of US$500,000.

Bhutan has also established growing quinoa as one of the key National Commodity Programmes to harness its multi-dimensional benefits—focussing on four areas: stakeholder engagement through capacity building and technical processing, Geographical Indication (GI) to improve legislative framework development and Geographical Indication Environmental Sustainability (GIES) which would promote the unique value of the product considering environmental aspects.

The MoAL has targeted to enhance quinoa production to 250 MT by 2029 from its baseline of 12.88 MT in 2023.

Additionally, the ministry has initiated a project titled “Scaling the Implementation of OCOP Initiative”, which aims to bolster value-chain-based markets to elevate income levels, promote gender-responsive rural livelihoods, and generate employment opportunities.

This initiative is backed by a funding of US$1 million in the region.

YK Poudel

Kuensel