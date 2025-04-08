New certification system to safeguard Bhutan’s local handicraft products

The Ministry of Home Affairs is working to address concerns regarding the huge influx of mass-produced arts and crafts products from neighbouring countries, which undermine the authenticity of Bhutanese handicraft products and threaten the livelihoods of local artisans.
At the meet-the-press session on April 1, Home Affairs Minister Tshering said that the situation is not as dire as some have suggested, asserting that Bhutanese traditional arts and crafts continue to thrive despite the growing commercial pressures.
“Based on our market studies, while statues continue to be imported from Nepal, imports from India have significantly declined,” Lyonpo said. “Furthermore, the sustenance of Zorig Chusum (13 arts and crafts) has ensured that our local artisans remain actively engaged, with even external clients seeking their expertise.”
The minister said that the government has implemented various initiatives to safeguard local art and craft products. One of the key measures involves regulating and ensuring the quality of Bhutanese arts and crafts. Technical clearance requirements have been enforced to guarantee that traditional works maintain authentic iconography and adhere to high standards of craftsmanship.
The government is also exploring new market opportunities for local artisans.
The home affairs ministry has held discussions with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment (MoICE) and the Handicrafts Association of Bhutan (HAB) to introduce the “Bhutan Made Certification” to distinguish authentic Bhutanese crafts from mass-produced imports.
“This initiative will empower artists to create high-quality products that will be actively promoted, ensuring wider recognition and market opportunities,” Lyonpo Tshering said.
To ensure long-term sustainability, the home affairs ministry is also focusing on skill development and innovation. A new curriculum will introduce Material Science and Conservation courses to the Zorig Chusum programme, enabling artisans to work with sustainable, durable materials.
The Department of Culture and Dzongkha Development (DCDD) has also introduced various initiatives to familiarise children with the importance of cultural heritage from a young age.
Through interactive learning, hands-on activities, and educational programmes, children are exposed to traditional arts and crafts, fostering both a deep appreciation for their cultural roots and the skills necessary for preserving them.
Lyonpo Tshering emphasised that the government is committed to working closely with the HAB to implement policies that shield local artisans from external competition and promote Bhutanese handmade products.
MoICE Minister Namgyal Dorji said that the craft centre is selling purely traditional arts and crafts, and similar centres are being developed in Trashigang, Mongar, Pemagatshel, and Punakha.
“The ministry and HAB are working on a ‘Collective Mark’ certification system to distinguish authentic Bhutanese handicrafts from imported alternatives.”
Thinley Namgay
Kuensel
Asia News Network