New certification system to safeguard Bhutan’s local handicraft products

The Ministry of Home Affairs is working to address concerns regarding the huge influx of mass-produced arts and crafts products from neighbouring countries, which undermine the authenticity of Bhutanese handicraft products and threaten the livelihoods of local artisans.

At the meet-the-press session on April 1, Home Affairs Minister Tshering said that the situation is not as dire as some have suggested, asserting that Bhutanese traditional arts and crafts continue to thrive despite the growing commercial pressures.

“Based on our market studies, while statues continue to be imported from Nepal, imports from India have significantly declined,” Lyonpo said. “Furthermore, the sustenance of Zorig Chusum (13 arts and crafts) has ensured that our local artisans remain actively engaged, with even external clients seeking their expertise.”

The minister said that the government has implemented various initiatives to safeguard local art and craft products. One of the key measures involves regulating and ensuring the quality of Bhutanese arts and crafts. Technical clearance requirements have been enforced to guarantee that traditional works maintain authentic iconography and adhere to high standards of craftsmanship.