Airline airlifts eggs to remote Bhutan schools free of charge

A Drukair helicopter will airlift dozens of trays of eggs to Lunana’s isolated schools this week, ensuring that no child, regardless of geography, is left behind.

This is part of the government’s One-Child, One-Egg initiative that provides one egg per child daily through the school feeding programme.

The initiative will benefit about 70 students in three schools in Lunana, which began classes on April 1. This includes Lunana Primary School, Mendrelgang Extended Classroom, and Thanza Extended Classroom.

Drukair has signed an agreement with the Bhutan Livestock Development Corporation Limited (BLDCL), the programme’s aggregator, to transport the eggs free of charge.

Without this support, eggs flown to Lunana could cost as much as Nu 60 a piece, compared to the Nu 8 to Nu 12 BLDCL pays to farmers, inclusive of transport. In Lunana, a tray of eggs costs between Nu 1,400 and Nu 1,600, as locals buy them from shopkeepers who transport supplies via helicopter.