Thai PM presents “Bangkok Vision 2030” at BIMSTEC Summit 2025 in Bangkok

Building resilience in the region

Global challenges such as air pollution, climate change, and pandemics highlight the urgent need to strengthen the resilience of public health systems and supply chains in the region. In response, Thailand proposed the establishment of a “BIMSTEC Tropical Medicine Excellence Center.”

The recent earthquake also underscored the need for regional cooperation in disaster management within BIMSTEC. Thailand supported India’s proposal to establish a "BIMSTEC Disaster Management Center" to improve disaster response capabilities, particularly in developing early warning systems. The Prime Minister also advocated for the second meeting of BIMSTEC experts on disaster management to enhance resilience to natural disasters.

Paetongtarn also highlighted the need to address transnational crimes such as human trafficking, drug trafficking, and cybercrime. She called for cooperation from member countries to implement the BIMSTEC Convention on Counter-Terrorism, Transnational Crimes, and Drug Trafficking to strengthen regional security and resilience to disasters.





Establishing BIMSTEC Business Advisory Council

The Prime Minister emphasized the role of various sectors, particularly SMEs, in the future of BIMSTEC. She proposed the establishment of the BIMSTEC Business Advisory Council to build business networks, support business growth, and enhance the region's economic resilience and competitiveness in the long term.

Paetongtarn also highlighted the importance of involving all sectors of society, including marginalized communities, women, and youth. As an example, the “BIMSTEC Young Gen Forum,” held on April 3 at ICONSIAM in Bangkok, provided a platform for young business leaders to exchange ideas and enhance their business capabilities.



Strengthening people-to-people relations

The Prime Minister underscored efforts to strengthen people-to-people relations within BIMSTEC by promoting regional tourism, fostering public-private cooperation, and developing tourism routes that connect key sites across member countries. This, she said, would enhance cultural and economic ties and promote BIMSTEC’s role in advancing peace and shared prosperity.

As the current chair of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), Thailand is committed to fostering cooperation between BIMSTEC and other international forums to achieve sustainable development, peace, and stability in the region.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders adopted the 6th BIMSTEC Summit Declaration. Bangladesh was also announced as the next chair of BIMSTEC, with the Bangladeshi Prime Minister expressing confidence that the country will lead the region toward future success and prosperity.