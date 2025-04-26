Bhutan extends a royal welcome to the King and Queen of Thailand on historic state visit

The visit, scheduled between April 25-28, marks the first State Visit to Bhutan by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, signifying a new chapter in the enduring ties between the two Kingdoms.

On Friday, the following message was posted on the facebook page of the King of Bhutan:

“In a special gesture of welcome, Their Majesties The Druk Gyalpo and Gyaltsuen personally received Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand at the Paro International Airport.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua arrived in Bhutan this morning on a four-day State Visit, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, at the invitation of His Majesty The King.

Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand were accorded a warm welcome to Bhutan by entire nation, reflecting the close ties of friendship and goodwill shared between the two Kingdoms.

Schoolchildren lined the route from Paro, waving flags and offering flowers, while cultural performances were held along the way to honour the visiting royals.