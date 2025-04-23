King of Thailand Conveys Deepest Sympathies to Vatican

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has graciously sent a message of condolence to the Dean of the College of Cardinals, following the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis on 21st April 2025.
In the formal message released on Wednesday, His Majesty and Her Majesty the Queen expressed their profound sorrow at the loss of the Pontiff, a figure held in high esteem globally and particularly revered by the people of Thailand. The message emphasised Pope Francis's embodiment of virtue, faith, hope, peace, and compassion.
His Majesty recalled the late Pope's significant visit to Thailand in 2019, highlighting the humility and compassion displayed by His Holiness, which had touched the hearts of those from all walks of life. The message also noted that the Thai people were always within the Popes prayers.
During a private audience with Pope Francis, Their Majesties were deeply moved by his exemplary conduct, wisdom, and moral leadership. On behalf of the Thai people, the King and Queen joined with mourners worldwide in expressing their heartfelt condolences for this significant loss to humanity.
Full Text of the Royal Message:
Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re,
Dean of the College of Cardinals Worldwide,
Vatican City.
The Queen and I are deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a figure revered globally and deeply respected by the Thai people. His Holiness was a beacon of virtue, embodying faith, hope, peace, and compassion for all humanity. We are assured that Thailand and its people were always in his prayers, as evidenced by his many papal messages. His momentous visit to Thailand in 2019 demonstrated his humility and compassion, igniting love, hope, courage, and kindness in the hearts of all, from the thousands of faithful who attended the open-air Mass to the impoverished and sick he visited in hospitals, and the leaders of various religious groups who participated in the interfaith meeting for understanding and dialogue.
During our private audience with His Holiness Pope Francis, the Queen and I were profoundly moved by his conduct, wisdom, and exemplary moral leadership. On behalf of the Thai people, the Queen and I join with people worldwide in expressing our deepest condolences and sorrow for this great loss to humanity.
(Royal Cypher) Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua.