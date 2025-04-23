King of Thailand Conveys Deepest Sympathies to Vatican

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has graciously sent a message of condolence to the Dean of the College of Cardinals, following the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis on 21st April 2025.

In the formal message released on Wednesday, His Majesty and Her Majesty the Queen expressed their profound sorrow at the loss of the Pontiff, a figure held in high esteem globally and particularly revered by the people of Thailand. The message emphasised Pope Francis's embodiment of virtue, faith, hope, peace, and compassion.

His Majesty recalled the late Pope's significant visit to Thailand in 2019, highlighting the humility and compassion displayed by His Holiness, which had touched the hearts of those from all walks of life. The message also noted that the Thai people were always within the Popes prayers.

