Supreme Patriarch expresses condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, remembers his visit to Thailand

May the Buddha's exhortation, once offered in greeting His Holiness Pope Francis during that sacred encounter, shine forth again as a radiant blessing at the heart of the faithful of both religions and the citizens of both realms: "One who harms not a friend is honored in every place. One who harms not a friend transcends all enmity." Now, that Holy Father has departed this world, transcending the afflictions of the corporeal form and bidding farewell to his friends in the human realm. Yet what remains is the enduring fruit of his compassion: the legacy of goodwill he tirelessly sowed, which continues to inspire profound reverence among people of all nations and faiths.

By the power of boundless compassion and the merit of his virtuous conduct as a noble friend to all, may His Holiness Pope Francis, though now departed from this mortal world, endure in spiritual grace. May his revered name remain steadfast as a sacred foundation for the community of believers, a guiding beacon to monastics, seekers, and peacemakers across humanity, enduring until the end of time.



