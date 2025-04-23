Supreme Patriarch expresses condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, remembers his visit to Thailand

The Office of the Secretary to the Supreme Patriarch on Tuesday posted a facebook message stating that His Holiness Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatayana, the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand, expressed his profound condolences on the passing of Pope Francis on Monday, April 21.
In his message, the Supreme Patriarch fondly recalled Pope Francis’s historic visit to the Kingdom of Thailand, expressing sorrow at his passing and offering spiritual reflection on the occasion.
The full message are as follows:
The noble witness of friendship which His Holiness Pope Francis, the Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church and Sovereign of the Vatican City State, has so graciously cultivated continues to dwell indelibly in the hearts of the Thai Sangha and people. His tireless efforts in undertaking an apostolic visit to the Kingdom of Thailand were no less than the journey of a true and ancient friend of the Thai nation. His Holiness's visit to me at Wat Rajabopit Sathitmahasimaram, a site long sanctified by interreligious amity, stood as a most auspicious act, one that has shortened the distance between us, dispelled misunderstanding, transformed unfamiliarity into kinship, and soothed suspicion into sincere solidarity.
May the Buddha's exhortation, once offered in greeting His Holiness Pope Francis during that sacred encounter, shine forth again as a radiant blessing at the heart of the faithful of both religions and the citizens of both realms: "One who harms not a friend is honored in every place. One who harms not a friend transcends all enmity." Now, that Holy Father has departed this world, transcending the afflictions of the corporeal form and bidding farewell to his friends in the human realm. Yet what remains is the enduring fruit of his compassion: the legacy of goodwill he tirelessly sowed, which continues to inspire profound reverence among people of all nations and faiths.
By the power of boundless compassion and the merit of his virtuous conduct as a noble friend to all, may His Holiness Pope Francis, though now departed from this mortal world, endure in spiritual grace. May his revered name remain steadfast as a sacred foundation for the community of believers, a guiding beacon to monastics, seekers, and peacemakers across humanity, enduring until the end of time.