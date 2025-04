Pope Francis' body lies in state at St Peter's ahead of funeral

Francis, a groundbreaking reformer, died aged 88 on Monday from a stroke and cardiac arrest, ending an often turbulent 12-year reign in which he repeatedly clashed with traditionalists and championed the poor and marginalised.

His body, lying in an open casket, was set to be taken from the chapel of the Vatican residence where he lived to St Peter's, entering through the central door, in a grand procession starting at 9 am (0700 GMT), with cardinals and Latin chants.

After a religious service, the faithful and the general public will be allowed to visit the late pontiff until 7 pm on Friday, with a funeral scheduled for the next morning.

The service will be outdoors, in St Peter's Square, and due to be led by the dean of the college of cardinals, 91-year-old Giovanni Battista Re. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend.

Trump, who clashed repeatedly with the pope on immigration, will be accompanied by First Lady Melania. Leaders from Italy, France, Germany, Britain, Ukraine, EU institutions and Francis' home nation of Argentina also confirmed their presence.

CONCLAVE NOT FOR ANOTHER TWO WEEKS

Francis has asked to be buried in St Mary Major, a Roman basilica he was particularly attached to, rather than St Peter's like many of his predecessors, with a simple inscription of his name in Latin, Franciscus.

On Tuesday, the Vatican released images of the pope dressed in his vestments, holding a rosary, with Swiss Guards standing beside his casket. Dignitaries, including Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Italian Jewish leaders, came to visit.