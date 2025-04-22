Thai government orders flags at half-mast in mourning for Pope Francis

The directive will come into effect from Wednesday to Friday (April 23–25).
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra issued the directive following the death of Pope Francis on Monday at the age of 88. The Catholic leader had faced a number of health challenges in recent years.
According to the Vatican, Pope Francis passed away at 7.35am on Monday at his residence. In a statement released the same day, the Vatican confirmed that the Pope died of a cerebral stroke, coma and subsequent irreversible heart failure.
Earlier, Paetongtarn expressed her condolences on the passing of Pope Francis in a public post:
On behalf of the people of Thailand, I extend my profound sorrow and deepest condolences on the passing of @Pontifex His Holiness Pope Francis. His unwavering compassion, moral courage, noble humility, and tireless pursuit of peace inspired millions of people across faiths and nations.
Thailand joins the world in mourning the loss of a true beacon of humanity.
May His Holiness rest in eternal peace.